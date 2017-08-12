Amber Heard and Elon Musk give bizarre interview to share the reasons behind their split.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on – it’s that celebrity break ups are sensational, convoluted and honestly, hard to look away from.

And we never really know what goes on behind closed doors.

Amber Heard’s billionaire ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, spoke to Sally Coates at the Gold Coast Bulletin yesterday about their break up – and well, it was a wee bit confusing.

The couple announced they’d split up last week, saying the distance between them was just too hard.

However, yesterday Musk said “all relationships have their ups and downs” and that “sometimes other agendas are at work”.

The statement came after The Gold Coast Bulletin revealed that someone from Musk’s SpaceX company in California, had sent out a message trying to sabotage their relationship.

The message revealed the location of Heard’s Gold Coast home and claimed she had been seeing a local sportsman.

At the same time, Musk jumped on a flight from Los Angeles and visited Heard in Miami.

The billionaire owner of SpaceX and Telsa said the couple wanted to “speak for themselves” after reading recent articles about their relationship.

“The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven’t been able to see each other much,” he told Coates. “All relationships have their ups and downs, of course.”

“People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird.”

Musk said the couple had the “utmost respect for one another”. He finished his statement by saying that events are “always amplified and dramatised in a high profile relationship” whether the couple want that or not.

“The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied.”