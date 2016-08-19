Police have found an 11-year-old girl who was feared to have been abducted from Logan, south of Brisbane.

She was found shortly after 8:00am.

Inspector Glenn Allen said the girl had slept over at a friend’s house in the local area without telling her mother.

He said she went to school this morning, where the school-based officer and the principal found her.

“She has expressed some remorse and we’re having our CPIU detectives go there to talk to her at the moment,” he said.

Inspector Allen said police conducted a number of inquiries overnight, including inquiries with her biological father who lives at another address.

Police also searched a large area of parkland near her residence.

“We had a lot of concerns earlier this morning when we realised she had come into possession of a quantity of money,” he said.

Inspector Allen said the girl had about $50, which led police to believe she could have left the area.

“We had to widen the search, hence the Amber Alert at that time.”

Earlier, an Amber Alert was issued for the girl, who was last seen in Woodridge about 4:40pm yesterday.

Police said she was on her way to a nearby skate park and it is believed she was alone at the time.

She was reported missing about 9:00pm last night.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

© 2016 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.