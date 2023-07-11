'I love exxy beauty. Here are 8 of the best steals in the Amazon Prime Day sales.'

Happy Amazon Prime Day to all those who celebrate! Because this year's beauty deals are better than ever.

In case you didn't have it in your calendar, the sale has officially kicked off and wraps up at midnight on Wednesday, July 12.

Whether you want to pick up some luxe beauty goodies for yourself or have a few things to check off on the gifting front, if you're a Prime member, there are some incredible deals you need to check out.

All the best beauty brands have their prices slashed for the occasion, so there's never been a better time to stock up on high-end skincare, luxury makeup and swanky hot tools.

Watch: Speaking of hot tools, have you tried the ghd Duet Style 2-In-1 Hot Air Styler? Here's what happened when I gave it a whirl. Post continues below.

So that it's less overwhelming, I've pulled together the best expensive beauty brands and products that I've got my eyes on. Because as someone who loves spendy skincare, makeup and haircare, this is when I find the best deals.

Here's a list of eight exxy beauty products that have up to 40 per cent off – and they're worth adding to your Prime Day haul.

Get in the car. We're going shopping.

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Light for Strengthened and Radiant Skin - 60 Capsules, was $143.31 now $85.99.

Image: Amazon/Canva.

Have you tried these before? Ya gotta. These little capsules are filled with a lightweight ceramide serum (you simply twist them open and apply it to your face), and they're honestly the cat's knuckles for smoother, more hydrated and healthier-looking skin.

Image: Amazon/Canva.

It's ghd's number one bestseller for a reason, you guys. If you're in need of a new straightener, you can't go wrong with this one. Not only can it predict the needs of your hair, and adapt the heat accordingly (that's the 'smart' bit), but the rounded body of the design makes it so versatile for creating curls and waves.

Sulwhasoo Overnight Vitalizing Mask, was $77.00 now $47.80.

Image: Amazon/Canva.

Okay, but have we tried this? I slather it all over my face at night, so my skin doesn't flake off ('cause cool weather sucks) — and it's bloody good. It's not sticky or greasy, and sinks in beautifully before bed. I wake up in the morning with smooth, hydrated and happy skin. All about it. And the discount.

Lancome Cushion Liquid Cushion Compact Foundation, was $28.47 now $59.85.

Image: Amazon/Canva.

I'm loving sheer coverage right now (I blame #richgirlskin), so I think I need to return to the old cushion puff foundation — and this formula from Lancome is divine. It provides buildable coverage to cover redness or spots but still gives a lovely fresh glow for natural-looking skin. What's more, the hydration *actually* lasts.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, was $87.23 now $77.74.

Image: Amazon/Canva.

This cleansing balm is a cult favourite for good reason. It leaves your skin feeling smooth and soft — not in the teeniest bit stripped and tight. It can be hard to justify spending big on cleansing products, but this one is a little slice of luxury. Plus, the tub lasts for ages.

Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Intense Velvet Color Lip Gloss, was $74.32 now $32.08.

Image: The Iconic/Canva.

Fact: A beauty gal can never have too many lip products. And if you're anything like me and not a huge fan of lipsticks, but like a bit of colour that won't feel dry and gross, Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Intense Velvet Color Lip Gloss is the perfect in-between. It's a beautiful creamy formula that delivers a glossy finish while keeping your lips hydrated and happy.

Calvin Klein One Eau De Toilette, was $109 now $34.99.

Image: Amazon/Canva.

If there's one thing you should use Prime Day sales for, it's to discover a new scent (or repurchase one of your most loved ones!). Because fragrances can be expensive. And if you're looking for something to add to your scent wardrobe, you can't go past the iconic CK One. Just look at this discount! It's the perfect everyday sniff that'll guarantee compliments, every time.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, was $31 now $19.99.

Image: Amazon/Canva.

If you've ever read any of my beauty round-ups, you'll roll your eyes. I'm always talking about this Lip Mask. But for a good reason! It's a very good lip product that *actually* leaves your lips feeling hydrated and comfy. The only drawback? It's SO expensive for a lip product. Like, ugh. I always feel a pang of guilt adding it to my cart. But it's currently $20 on sale on Amazon — so you best believe I'm stocking up!

What are you shopping in the Amazon Prime sales? Go on, share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Canva/Amazon.