'After everything that's happened to her, she shouldn't be having that much fun.'

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

Amanda Berry, one of Ariel Castro’s three kidnap victims, went to a music festival last week. It was her first public appearance since being locked up, raped and tortured for ten years. A local radio host invited her up on stage as he said:

“I want you to give this person a bigger round of applause and cheer than me, anyone on the show, any of the acts that are here. I’m going to bring out a family that you probably know.”

Amanda looked thrilled. Later, Nelly invited her onstage and dedicated a song to her. She and her family and friends danced and looked like they were having an incredible time. She looked happy. And after everything she’s been through, happiness is just the beginning of what she deserves. Watch her here:

End of story, right?

Well, it WAS, until Internet trolls got wind of the video. And as always, they had a lot to say. These quotes have all been taken directly from the Youtube comments under videos of Amanda Berry having fun:

There’s this:

“she doesnt look like a girl who got kidnapped for 20 years” “It seems to me she was enjoying it and is gonna use her ordeal to cash in.” “THIS GIRL IS A FAKE. HOW THE HELL DOES SHE KNOW THE LYRICS TO THIS SONG IF SHE WAS LOCKED UP FOR A DECADE?” “Something smells fishy in Cleveland about this whole matter. And the disproportionate media coverage smells of a ulterior motive by them as well.”

And this:

“i’m so appalled if this girl really was shackled and raped for 10 years what. the, fuck. is she doing on stage at a nelly concert almost being kissed by a white dude in a knock off sean john polo and how does that kid know all the words to that song lol” “Having been the victim of a violent sexual assault myself, I can safely say that the last thing I was interested in was intimacy…also it’s just odd given the years of abuse she suffered. Normally she would not have that kind of trust or comfort. I’m sorry, but it doesn’t make sense.”

And this:

“after watching this video im convinced that Amanda was probably happy with a lot of the relations she had with castro.”

And then there’s just… this:

“Well now we know why Berry was Castro’s favorite at least lol.”

Sometimes the Internet is just such a depressing cesspool of awful that there’s not much you can say to make it better.

Big, fat, massive sigh.