The Cleveland kidnapping victims speak for the first time.

Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michele Knight – the three women who were kidnapped by Cleveland man Ariel Castro and held captive for more than 10 years – have released a video saying ‘thank you’ for the support they’ve received.

It’s the first time the three women have been seen in public since they were rescued in May of this year.

The first girl to appear in the YouTube clip is Amanda Berry. The second is Gina DeJesus. The third is Michele Knight.

We covered this story extensively on Mamamia at the time. You can read about it here