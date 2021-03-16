Are you a woman who's taken time out of the workforce? We've got an opportunity for you.

If you know anything about skincare - or even if you don't - you will have heard of cult Australian brand Alpha-H.

The brand is a favourite of beauty editors everywhere, known for its powerful skincare and for being a pioneer in the industry (hands up if you're a fellow Liquid Gold addict!)

But in 2021, Alpha-H's pioneering is transcending skincare and beauty to offer its Alpha Women program, beginning with The Encoreship, an initiative focused on workplace gender equality.

The Encoreship Program is a first-of-its-kind initiative that aims to provide new employment opportunities to women who are facing challenges re-entering the workforce after extended periods of time off.

There are six Encoreship roles available to anyone who identifies as a woman, has had an extended period (1+ years) away from the workforce and is having difficulty re-entering.

Alpha-H has partnered with a collective of like-minded brands to offer female candidates, or 'Encorers', a full-time, paid three-month placement across varied sectors of the market.

The aim is to build confidence in the Encorer by acknowledging the value of their work and transferability of their skills.

This year, participating companies who've put their hands up to welcome talent from The Encoreship span beauty, fashion, retail and media - including Adore Beauty, DISSH, Ettitude, Next Level Online Marketing and your friends here at Mamamia. Seriously. We can't wait to see you.

There will also be personalised career coaching and training throughout the programme in collaboration with Six Degrees Executive, designed to help candidates secure their next role.

The Encoreship's 2021 program opened for applications on March 9 and close on April 8. Successful candidates will be announced late May for an early July start date. You can apply right here.

It's not surprising Alpha-H has come up with such a hands on, fresh opportunity for women. The female-founded company has a workforce made up of more than 70 per cent women, and its entire ethos is around empowerment and support.

This couldn't come at a more important time, with the economic implications of COVID-19 having a devastating impact on working women in particular.

In September 2020, the ABS estimated that 61 per cent of all jobs lost since February 2020 were lost by women. This number increases to 83 per cent in Victoria. Though Australia has - thankfully - fared well in the last couple of months, and our economy is in recovery, only a third of the jobs that have returned have gone to women.

"This is more than a campaign that celebrates women, this is a long-term vision for the empowerment and advocacy of women," Alpha-H chief commercial officer Tina Randello said.

"This calling is not new to the brand, it has been a part of the fabric of Alpha-H for 25 years. Over the past year, the progress towards gender equality in the workplace (due to COVID-19) took a step backwards."

"We are here to be part of the solution; we have ambitious plans and want to make a true, lasting impact. We can now speak of active(ism) and have it mean more than the active ingredients in your skincare products."

As part of their wider Alpha Women program, Alpha-H has also partnered with Gold Coast based not-for-profit Support the Girls.

Female-founded and run by CEO Jane Holmes, Support the Girls' mission is to rebuild women's dignity, respect and livelihood, providing professionally fitted bras, underwear, toiletries and menstrual hygiene products to women in need.

Alpha-H will provide both funding and hands-on involvement to form an ongoing partnership that achieves real, tangible impact in Australia, to reach and connect with women who need it most.

As the partnership progresses, Alpha-H customers who purchase online at alpha-h.com will have the option to donate $1 or $5 to Support the Girls as they checkout.

Heck yes, that'll get our skin glowing even more.

Applications for The Encoreship are now open. Apply via Alpha-H here.