Two women wore almost identical dresses on the SAG red carpet and the world is still spinning.

#BREAKING – Two women have shown they both have excellent taste by wearing almost the same dress to a public event.

I, Tonya actress and SAG nominee Allison Janney and actress Natalie Zea both wore gun-metal, high-neck floor-length gowns to the SAG Awards.

The world has not ended and continues to spin.

While they look strikingly similar at first glance, they’re actually totally different dresses.

Janney's gown is by Yanina Couture and features a turtleneck style neck and statement power shoulders. The shine is created by thousands of little reflective disks.

Zea's dress was made up of much smaller sequins, a lower neck and a statement cut out back.

In a twist, Janney, who won the Golden Globe Best Supporting Actress earlier this month, wasn't actually meant to be wearing the dress to the SAG awards.

"This dress was originally intended for the Globes but was shifted to the SAG Awards to support the Time’s Up movement," her stylist Tara Swennen told . (Post continues after gallery.)

The idea behind it was to show strength and ferocity. It worked.

"I have a suit of armor on. I feel like I’m Kahleesi’s Warrior shaman," Janney said on the red carpet.

