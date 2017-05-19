Pregnant mum's warning to others after a "terrifying" allergic reaction.

A pregnant Melbourne woman has warned others after having a “terrifying” allergic reaction to yoghurt.

Melissa Presti, who is 30 weeks pregnant, thought she would die after she had an anaphylactic reaction to a cacao crumble.

“I thought I’ve got this baby I am not going to live to meet,” she told Seven.

“It was terrifying.”

The Melbourne mother purchased the yoghurt at a local shopping centre juice bar and claims she was told by staff it was safe for her to eat.

"She was so adamant that there was nothing that contained anything other than almonds - which I can eat," she said.

"My lips started to swell, my eyes started to puff up and I started to struggle to breathe."

Presti is back on her feet now, after being treated with steroids and ventolin.

"The baby is fine thankfully," she told Mamamia.

"It was very serious. The yoghurt store was contacted and they were very cooperative."

She said there were no warnings alongside the product at the Top Juice store at Highpoint Shopping Centre.

"The issue was the crumble being labelled incorrectly," she said.

Warnings alongside the product have since been on display in the store.

"People with allergies shouldn't have to live in a bubble," said the Melbourne mum.

"We should be told if things are high risk. But on that day, the lady who served me was very confident there was no other nuts. I trusted her and because of that I had a severe attack," she added."I believe there should be more laws in place to help protect us. Not just have us stop eating out. We have a right to enjoy eating out too."

Top Juice have made on a statement on their website saying they comply with all regulatory requirements regarding the sale of products containing allergens.

"We adhere to the highest standards and food handling practices in our production facilities and stores," the website states.

The scare comes amid Australia's Food Allergy Week.

"Food Allergy Week is an important annual initiative of Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia that aims to raise awareness about food allergy in Australia, " say organisers.

The campaign is aiming to help reduce the risk of a reaction for those living with food allergies and to help manage potentially life-threatening emergencies when they happen.

Mamamia has reached out to Top Juice for comment.

