A second woman has accused the alleged rapist of Brittany Higgins of sexual assault.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

The man who allegedly raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament House has been accused of sexual assault by a second woman.

In an interview with The Weekend Australian the second woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she is a former Liberal staffer. She says the alleged rape occurred late last year after she went to dinner with the man, meaning this alleged assault occurred after Higgins' alleged assault.

The alleged rapist is an ex-employee of defence minister Linda Reynolds and was fired after allegedly raping Higgins. His identity has not been publicly revealed.

The second woman to come forward says that if the alleged rape of Higgins had been "properly dealt with" by the Australian government, then her alleged sexual assault would never have occurred.

“I am telling my story because I want to support Brittany [Higgins] and I want to help shine a light on this awful culture,” the woman told The Australian.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the second woman's story is "upsetting" on Saturday morning.

“I think we have a problem in the parliament and the workplace culture that exists there that we must continue to improve,” Morrison said during a press conference on Saturday.

“These events truly sicken me [and] I am seeking to try and address this as swiftly and as effectively as we possibly can.”

It comes after Brittany Higgins, 26, announced on Friday that she would pursue a police investigation into the alleged incident.

“Today I have re-engaged with Australian Federal Police and will proceed with a formal complaint regarding the crime committed against me in what should be the safest building in Australia,” Higgins said in a statement on Friday.

“I want a comprehensive police investigation into what happened to me on 22-23 March 2019 and for my perpetrator to face the full force of the law.

“The Australian Federal Police have made assurances to me that they will handle this matter thoroughly and transparently."

Brittany Higgins says she was 24 years old when she was allegedly raped by a male colleague inside parliament house. Image: Network 10.

Brittany Higgins alleges she was sexually assaulted by a male colleague in the office of federal Liberal minister Linda Reynolds after a night out in 2019.

Higgins decided not to pursue a police complaint at the time because she felt pressure that doing so would affect her employment. She has since resigned from her job in government.

Senator Reynolds told parliament she never forced Higgins to choose between her job and making a police complaint. The minister also expressed regret for setting up a formal meeting about the incident in the same room the alleged rape occurred.

