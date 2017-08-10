News
news

Truck driver accused of 'spontaneously' kidnapping a random woman has been denied bail.

An interstate truck driver accused of spontaneously kidnapping a random woman from her Queensland home earlier this week has been denied bail.

Robert Andrew Bennett is alleged to have taken the 22-year-old from her Darra house, south of Brisbane, about 8pm on Monday.

The 50-year-old NSW man is alleged to have driven to a number of nearby locations and repeatedly assaulted the woman before releasing her on early Tuesday afternoon.

She was found by police and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bennett was arrested that same day in the NSW town of Grafton, about 220km south of the border, and extradited to Queensland.

He briefly faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with numerous serious offences including kidnapping, common assault and deprivation of liberty.

The court heard prosecutors have a “strong” case against Bennett, who was captured on CCTV with the woman during the alleged 17-hour ordeal.

A duty lawyer tried to secure Bennett’s release from custody, arguing the recently separated truck driver had no criminal history and could report to police in NSW.

But magistrate John Costello found there was an unacceptable risk Bennett would commit further offences while on bail.

“These charges are quite horrendous,” Mr Costello said.

Bennett was remanded in custody and his case will return to court on September 4.

