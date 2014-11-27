A mother in the US has turned Meghan Trainor’s hit, ‘All About That Bass‘ into a ‘breast is best’ anthem.

The incredibly catchy song – it’s in your head now, I’m not sorry – was criticised when it came out for supposedly skinny shaming women. And now, mum-of-two Lori Burke has created a video about how everyone should breastfeed their children.

Which obviously didn’t go down so well with mothers who choose not to breastfeed or are unable to.

Lori responded to the criticism with:

“I have two children 6 and 8 years old. I breastfed both but also bottle fed, pumped, used formula — I did it all. So I’m not trying to isolate moms who choose not to. I support all mothers and know that we all have to do what is best for our children and ourselves. Breast feeding is very stressful as a new mom. But it is the healthiest and least expensive way to feed your newborn, not to mention the bonding, immunities, and good things you pass on to your infant.”

Still, her cover is catchy and her rhyming clever. Whether you’re a ‘breast is best’ supporter or not, you’ll want to watch this:

And in case the song has made you want to listen to the original, here you go: