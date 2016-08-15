The crowds have left the building, the studio lights have dimmed and The Voice Australia is done and dusted for another year.

But what does that mean for the relationships between the contestants and their celebrity coaches?

Do the coaches just fly away (in many cases, back to their home countries *cough* Seal *cough*) never to be heard from again?

Do they just return to their successful music careers, leaving the winners behind while they prep another studio album?

Next to ‘when does the debut album drop’, the biggest question fans want to know is whether these friendships continue on after she show. And according to 2016 winner Alfie Arcuri, the love is real.

“I speak to Delta every week!” the 27-year-old told Mamamia.

“She’s a great mentor, even out of the show. She’s done the whole putting out an album thing, and she’s got a lot of good advice for me. It’s nice to have someone who can call if I’m unsure about something or if I’m worried about something,” he said. In fact, Alfie reveals that he and Delta are such great mates that he’s been collecting presents to give her when they next catch up.

“I’ve got all these presents that I’ve been piling up to give her, and every week that I don’t see her, I just add tot it. I told her next time [I see her] I’ll be like Santa Claus!” he laughs.

So what exactly does a Voice winner give his celebrity mentor? Alfie’s staying quiet, but he did reveal that all the presents are “sentimental”.

“I’ve got a few bits and pieces…but I’m not telling because I love surprises. I want to surprise her,” he said.

With Delta embarking on a national tour in October, Alfie revealed he’s already got plans to go and watch her perform. But will he be joining her onstage for a bit of a duet?

“Even if I don’t get invited to sing, I’ll just walk up there on my own and belt out a few tunes. I’ll pull the microphone off her,” he laughed.

Kaye West, eat your heart out.