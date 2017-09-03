The excellent way Theon Greyjoy just called out a fan on Instagram.

Welcome to this week’s edition of ‘When Things Get Awkward on Instagram’.

We’ve all been there. We’ve all taken a few liberties in our Instagram captions and just hoped that no one would notice. But imagine if you wrote something about a celebrity and they, erm, called you out on it?

That’s exactly what happened to 17-year-old Olivia Bowes from Ireland.

When Bowes spotted Alfie Allen in Selfridges (the actor who plays Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, for those of you playing along at home) she took a selfie with him.

Then when she posted the photo on Instagram she got a little bit creative, writing: “Unlike Theon I grew some balls and asked for a photo”.

Which is a really clever reference to the fact that Theon Greyjoy was castrated by Ramsay Bolton in the series.

The only problem is – that’s, erm, not exactly how it went down and Allen called her out on it. The 30-year-old actor commented on her post, “Actually your Mum asked for you”.

Bowes then replied, “Shhh then my caption doesn’t work as well”.

Of course, Game of Thrones fans had a bloody field day with Allen’s hilarious and unexpected comment.

“I felt that burn from the end of the earth and came here to witness this wonder,” one person commented.

“I CAN’T BREATHE WOW U LEGEND,” added another.

“Oh man. The shade!! Well done sir!”

Looks like that’s Alfie Allen 1, Olivia Bowes 0.

