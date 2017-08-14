The Bachelor's Alex Nation has reportedly found love with a woman.

We watched Richie Strahan and Alex Nations’ relationship play out on last years’ season of The Bachelor.

However fans of the show have been left speculating for months how things are between them, with the couple last seen together on our social media feeds in May.

Now, New Idea reports the access rope technician and model have broken up, with 25-year-old Nation finding new love with a woman.

The publication reports the single mum-of-one has been ‘seeing’ Maegan Luxa, a 31-year-old chef and landscaper from Melbourne.

The magazine has published photos of the two women together.

Nation and Luxa reportedly met while playing AFLW together for the Frankston Bombers.

A ‘friend’ close to Nation spoke to New Idea about the relationship.

“They are now inseparable, spending very few nights apart, but it was all a bit of a shock,” they said.

“Right now she is not giving this or herself any sort of label such as being gay or bisexual. She does not see the need to categorise it that way.”

Strahan has reportedly yet to learn of the relationship.

Mamamia has reached out to Nation, Luxa and Strahan for comment.

We’re wishing our best to the new couple.

LISTEN: To catch up on all the juicy details from The Bachelor 2017, check out our dedicated podcast, Bach Chat…