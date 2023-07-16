News
news

Aleksandra and her daughter were allegedly shot on Saturday. Her husband has been charged with murder.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly shooting his wife and daughter in Adelaide over the weekend. 

According to 9News, 51-year-old Aleksandra Vergulis and her 22-year-old daughter Daniela Vergulis, were shot at a home in Campbelltown northeast of the city on Saturday afternoon. 

Police were called to the home around 1.20pm after reports of gunshots were heard and two women were seen collapsed on the driveway.

When patrols arrived, they found Aleksandra dead at the scene and Daniela with serious injuries.

The 22-year-old, who just graduated university, was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

 Aleksandra Vergulis. Image: 9News.

The neighbourhood was locked down shortly after 1.30pm as heavily armed tactical officers were deployed after reports of an armed man inside the home.

After lengthy negotiations, Aleksandra's husband, Vasili Vergulis, was arrested and later charged with murder and attempted murder.

Aleksandra is the 25th woman to be allegedly killed by violence in Australia this year, according to Destroy the Joint.

Vasili did not apply for bail and will face the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. 

- With AAP. 

Feature Image: 9News/Facebook. 

