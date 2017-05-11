News
news

Man who hit Qantas boss Alan Joyce with lemon pie charged with assault

A man who smashed a lemon meringue pie into the face of Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce during a business forum in Perth has been charged over the attack.

Tony Overheu, a former farmer, walked onto the stage and rubbed the pie into Mr Joyce’s face earlier this week while he was addressing a crowd of about 500 people.

Police initially charged the 67-year-old with providing false details, but Overheu is now also facing charges of common assault, trespass and damage.

Overheu said he wanted to demonstrate his opposition to corporate support for marriage equality.

He is due to face a Perth court on June 7.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.


© 2017 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here

