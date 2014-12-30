Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Search for missing AirAsia plane.

The search for missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 will resume again this morning.

So far no trace of the missing plane and the 162 people on board has been found.

Earlier there were reports that an Australian plane had found objects in waters 700 miles off the last known location of QZ8501. Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla said in a press conference that the object is not from QZ8501.

Today the search area will be widened to cover West Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo, and the southern parts of the waters off the coast of Belitung island.

Late in the search yesterday an oil slick was spotted in the Java Sea. Experts will travel to that area today to test the oil and see if it is aviation fluid.

There is now speculation as to why other planes travelling in the area did not suffer the same fate in the bad weather.

It has been reported that one of the passengers missing was a student who attended Monash University, Kevin Alexander Soetjipto.

News Limited reports that he is originally from Malang in Indonesia and is in Australia on a student visa.

For more on the missing plane read this post here.



2. Italy Ferry deaths

8 people have died after a ferry caught fire off the Greek Island of Corfu.

More than 400 people, including two Australians have now been rescued.

Conditions in the area hampered the rescue operation for hours with many trapped travellers calling Greek Television to vent their anger at the situation.

3. Woman dies after assault

A 38-year-old Bourke woman has died four days after her leg was broken in an alleged assault by her partner.

The Daily Liberal reports that the woman was allegedly assaulted by her partner last Tuesday. A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with recklessly cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and appeared in Bourke Local Court the following day.

On Saturday police were informed that the woman had died. A post mortem has been conducted.



4. Teenager killed by shark, WA

A 17-year old who was killed by a shark yesterday was spear fishing at Cheynes Beach, 65 km east of Albany.

names him as Jay Muscat, of Albany.

There are reports the shark was a great white.

His death is the eighth confirmed fatal shark incident in WA since August 2010.

5. Missing 10-year old boy

By ABC

Police have appealed to the public for help in locating a 10-year-old boy missing since Boxing Day in Perth’s east.

David Anthony Graham Hill was last seen about 11:00am (AWST) on Friday riding his bike near the Swan View Park on Morrison Road in Swan View.

Police said David was known to frequent the skate park in Stratton, the Perth suburb of Midland, the PCYC in Midland and a sports complex in Middle Swan.

Officers are concerned for his welfare because of his age, WA Police spokesman Sammuel Dinnison said.

David is 150cm tall, with a slim build, blond hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue/grey shirt, black shorts, a black and navy blue cap and black shoes. He was also wearing a blue watch.

Police are asking anyone who has seen David to call 131 444.

A version of this story was originally published on ABC and has been republished with full permission.



6. Man arrested over attempting to kill unborn baby

A man in the US has been arrested after lacing his girlfriend’s drink with herbal supplement clary sage in an attempt to cause a miscarriage.

For more read this post here.



7. Glasgow worker diagnosed with Ebola

A healthcare worker in Glasgow has been diagnosed wit Ebola after returning from Sierra Leone on Sunday.



8. 17-year old wins right for sex change

A 17-year old who came to Australia on a student visa at the age of 14 has won the right to have a sex change operation after applying to the Family Court for sole parental responsibility for all medical decisions concerning himself so his parents have no say in his choices.

News Limited report that the student, known as “Isaac”, was born female but now lives as a male.

His parents who live overseas wanted to stop the operation and blamed the “Australian environment” what they say “changed their daughter”.

They want him to return home an uncle can “kill that ghost” in his body.

Justice Cronin grated the application saying that he was acting in regards to the teenager’s best interests. He said there was no evidence Isaac’s parents had been acting in any parenting capacity.



9. Maternal diet affects unborn bubs

A study has shown that what a mother eats during pregnancy can produce children who have more immune diseases and allergies.

The Telegraph reports that a study in the journal Molecular Metabolism showed a high-fat diet damages cells in the foetal liver, which can affect the child’s immune system in later life.

The research is the first to link a mother’s weight and diet to the damage caused to the developing liver blood stem cells of their unborn babies.





10. Fewer female board members

Fairfax Media’s Latika Bourke reports that under the Abbott Government the

number of women on government boards has slipped below the 40% target.

According to the annual Gender Balance on Australian Government Boards report the overall female representation

The report, prepared by the Office for Women said there were 639 new appointments to boards as of June 2014.

63.5% of the board appointments were offered to men.

It also says that 75% of new positions within Tony Abbott’s own department of Prime Minister and Cabinet this year went to men.



11. Young people are a lost generation who can’t fix gadgets

A British professor has warned that we have produced a generation of under 40s who can no longer mend gadgets and appliances because they have grown up in a disposable world.

Danielle George, Professor of Radio Frequency Engineering, at the University of Manchester told a lecture in the UK that the under 40s expect everything to ‘just work’ and have no idea what to do when things go wrong.

The professor said that unlike previous generations who would ‘make do and mend’ now young people will just chuck out their faulty appliances and buy new ones.



12. Social media fury after dog left on runway

An image of a dog left in its travel carrier on a rainy runway in the US has gone viral.

After the initial tweet by user @theregoesbabs many claimed they would never fly United again.

Australian singer Sia even tweeted “I will never fly ‪@United again. Thanks ‪@theregoesbabs for exposing their shitty treatment of our beloved pets.”

United responded claiming that it was their pet travel program who places the dog on the runway and that it may not have been raining when they did.