— With AAP.

1. Australian woman speaks about holding two-month-old baby as it died in her arms on flight to Perth.

A woman who held a dying two-month-old baby in her arms on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Perth, has described feeling “numb” after the incident.

Nadia Parenzee was a passenger on the AirAsia flight early Monday morning, when she offered to help a Saudi couple with their “restless” baby who was crying continuously.

While half asleep, a flight attendant tapped Parenzee, a mother and former nurse, on the shoulder.

“I could see this look on the parents’ [faces]. They just sort of handed the baby to me,” she told ABC News.

“I took the baby straight away and I could see that she was grey in colour and she was struggling to breathe, so I said a little prayer.”

Parenzee said as soon as she did that, the baby girl went limp.

She screamed that a doctor was required, and “about 20 people came running”.

Doctors worked tirelessly on trying to resuscitate the infant for two hours, including as the plane landed in Perth.

Parenzee told ABC News the baby’s father told her his family was moving to Australia “to start a new life”.

The baby girl, Farah, was the Saudi couple’s first child. Parenzee said they were “beside themselves”.

In a Facebook post, Parenzee wrote this was “the most confronting situation one could possibly go through”.

“My heart is numb and I don’t know how to feel but I am honestly honoured to have held her and read a prayer on her before she passed.”

She praised AirAsia staff for their professionalism and how they dealt with the situation.

AirAsia confirmed there had been a medical emergency onboard the flight, which was met with medical specialists and staff upon arrival in Perth.

Officers were investigating the incident and will prepare a report for the coroner.

2. Two Australians, including a 10-year-old girl, are among those who have died in the Sri Lanka attacks.

Two Australians including a 10-year-old girl have been killed in the Sri Lanka bomb blasts and another two have been injured.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed the deaths, as the number of people believed to be killed in the attacks has risen to at least 290.

"Right now, Sri Lanka is grieving, Australia is grieving," Mr Morrison told reporters in Melbourne.

"Two Australians have lost their lives in this terrible massacre and my heart is full of grief for them and their families."

While Mr Morrison did not go into details, SBS reported on Monday the dead were an Australian mother and her 10-year-old daughter who were attending a church service in Negombo.

SBS said the mother, Manik Suriaaratchi, and her daughter, Alexendria, had returned to Sri Lanka several years ago to look after a family member, according to a friend of the family.

The prime minister confirmed another two Australians - both of whom were dual citizens - have been injured but are in a stable condition.

One has been treated for shrapnel wounds and the other a broken leg, with both receiving consular support.

Mr Morrison said it was too early to say whether more Australians could be among those who have been hurt.

"As the days pass, and the injured are treated, and some of them succumb to their wounds as well, we are seeing this massacre going from what was bad, very bad, to much, much worse," he said.

An investigator said seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks that ripped through three churches, three luxury hotels and a guesthouse on Easter Sunday.

The Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka has been working to determine the whereabouts of Australians and monitor the situation.

Australia's travel advice for Sri Lanka has been upgraded to "reconsider your need to travel" in the aftermath of the attack.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says Australians concerned for family or friends should try to contact them directly before contacting the consular emergency centre.

Labor leader Bill Shorten described the attacks as devastating.

"At a time like this, politics is not as important. At a time like this, we are all Australians," he told reporters in Townsville.

"Easter Sunday's senseless and barbaric murder of hundreds of citizens, including two Australians and 500 injured, is something we should all mourn and we do."

Mr Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne have been in contact with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana.

3. "I killed her": Accused murderer Atlaf Hossain admits to killing his wife.

An accused murderer has admitted he killed his wife in their Sydney home but will argue he acted in self defence, a court has been told.

Altaf Hossain, 49, is accused of murdering his wife, Syeda Nirupama, in their Minto home between 3.09am and 4am on Sunday.

The accused killer showed his heavily bandaged hands to Parramatta Bail Court on Monday, as his barrister argued the 49-year-old would defend the charge and deserved both bail and the presumption of innocence.

Police opposed bail, arguing the Bengali-speaking Australian citizen posed a "huge flight risk" if released and had already made admissions.

"In presence of police and people who came to his house at his invitation, (he said) I killed her," Senior Sergeant Leesa McEvoy told the court.

"That presumption is... out the window."

The court was not told how police allege Ms Nirupama died.

Hossain's barrister Zemarai Khatiz said his client had no prior convictions, no recorded matters of violence and had strong community ties through his Australian citizenship and family.

He stressed self defence would be an issue at trial for the "powerful, subjective" case.

"One of the first things he said to police was 'She did this one', gesturing with his hands," Mr Khatiz told the court.

The accused had stated to police he was suffering from mental health issues, the court heard.

Registrar Kevin Lamond said if the murder charge was defended on self defence, there was a strong likelihood Hossain would be convicted of manslaughter and would face a custodial sentence.

The accused killer was remanded in custody ahead of a scheduled court appearance on April 30 at Campbelltown Local Court.

A family friend outside court cried as he told reporters the death was a shock.

"They are a good couple, good family," Zahir Bhuiyan said.

"But we don't know what happens inside."

Neighbour Khadija Sarker said Ms Nirupama "doesn't deserve this death".

"Absolutely not," she said.

4. Israel Folau's future in Australian rugby will be decided in the next two weeks.

Israel Folau's future in Australian rugby may be decided within two weeks after his code of conduct hearing was set for Saturday, May 4.

The following day has been reserved in case the hearing runs into a second day.

The Wallabies superstar has been charged with a high-level code of conduct breach following his latest controversial social media posts, and will front a three-person panel at Rugby Australia HQ in Sydney.

Respected Sydney barrister John West QC will chair the tribunal, with Rugby Australia representative Kate Eastman SC and Rugby Union Players' Association representative John Boultbee the other panellists.

Former Solicitor-General of Australia Justin Gleeson QC will be Rugby Australia's counsel at the hearing.

Unless successful at the hearing, Folau faces the sack after being issued with a "high-level" breach notice last Monday over the posts he made on Twitter and Instagram on April 10.

There's no guarantee the outcome of the hearing will be the final chapter of the saga, as the loser could consider court action.

Folau was stood down by the NSW Rugby Union on April 12.

In their first match without him, the Waratahs scored a crucial Super Rugby win over Australian conference leader Melbourne last Saturday.

The RA Integrity Unit deemed Folau had committed a high-level breach of the Professional Players' Code of Conduct, warranting termination of his employment contract.

Folau was given 48 hours to accept that sanction or have the matter referred to a code of conduct hearing, opting for the latter.

The religiously-motivated Folau attracted a fresh storm of controversy when he posted on Instagram: "Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves".

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle said Folau was warned formally and repeatedly last year about expectations of him as a Wallabies and Waratahs player in regards to his social media use, following similar controversial posts.

She has stressed the action taken against Folau is about the issue of responsibilities an employee owes to their employer, rather than punishment for his religious beliefs.

5. Heartbroken Victorian family speak out about heroic rescuers.

A Victorian family is heartbroken after a heroic father and son died while trying to rescue a tourist from treacherous waters.

Dairy farmers Ross "Po" Powell, 71, and his son Andrew Powell, 32, have been remembered as heroes after their rescue boat flipped in two-metre swells on Easter Sunday.

They had been on a rescue mission for a 30-year-old male tourist who had been wading in dangerous waters at the mouth of the Sherbrook River at Port Campbell.

"We are heartbroken," the Powell family said in a statement.

"Ross (Po) dedicated much of his life to contributing to his community... He was very much loved and respected by many," it read.

His son Andrew was always with his dad and was expecting his first child with partner Amber Griffiths in August.

"We will miss our beautiful, big-hearted Andy and were so proud of the person he was - gentle, compassionate, loving and selfless - like his father," the family statement read.

Ross Powell's sister, Marea, was also devastated by the loss.

"Ross was the most wonderful brother. He was my 'rock'. My two children loved and idolised their uncle and loved their cousin Andy. Ross and Andy will forever live in our hearts," she said.

The pair were high achievers in farming and were heavily involved in volunteering organisations to give back to the community.

Both were involved in the Victorian State Emergency Services, the CFA and the life saving club.

A third rescuer, Phil Younis, the town's fire brigade captain, was winched from the dangerous waters after the boat flipped and was taken to hospital along with the tourist.

SES acting chief officer David Baker paying tribute to the men on Sunday.

"The Port Campbell SES and the surf lifesaving club members are quite simply devastated," he said.

"It has left a massive hole in the hearts of those units and clubs and the Port Campbell community."

Mr Baker said Mr Younis had received "significant injuries" and had undergone surgery in hospital. He is currently in a stable condition.

"It's quite simply courageous and heroic in the extreme," Mr Baker said of their actions.

Corangamite Mayor Neil Trotter - who has known Ross all his life and Andy "since he was a baby" - said the tight-knit Port Campbell community was "shattered".

With a population of only a few hundred residents, Cr Trotter said: "everyone in the community knows each other".

"It's a bit surreal and it will take time for them to come to terms with it because everyone in the community knew them, especially in the surf club community," he told AAP.

Cr Trotter said Ross was an inaugural member of the surf club, which was formed in about 1965.

He added the pair were "very community-minded people", also volunteering for the CFA and SES.

Lifesaving Victoria president Paul James wept, describing the "highly experienced and long-serving members" of the club as heroes.

"We know it is very treacherous down there and not a place to be swimming at all," he told reporters on Sunday.

"These brave people, these heroes, have gone out to try to help."

The incident will be investigated and a report prepared for the coroner.