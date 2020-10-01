The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 2.

Qld aims to open to NSW visitors from Nov 1.

NSW visitors are set to be allowed into Queensland without undergoing mandatory quarantine from November 1.

The state government's COVID Safe Future Plan, which lays out a roadmap until the end of 2020, was released on Friday.

Under the plan NSW travellers could enter Queensland without undergoing quarantine from November 1, provided there are no unlinked cases of community transmission in the southern state over the next 29 days.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says up to 40 people will also be allowed to dance at weddings from November, and in the more immediate term people will be able to stand at bars and pubs and drink from 4pm on Friday.

He said he hoped to travel to Australia once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and they were able to travel again.

They got a chance to meet koala Grace, who is being looked after at Kangaroo island, and appeared shocked after learning the koala population had decreased from 60-80,000 to an estimated 5-10,000 since the fires.

The couple told the group: "I do hope all of you feel that you've got that support you've got someone you can speak to and somewhere you can go to receive support whether it's financial or whether it's just having a chat. Please do look after yourselves."

Around the world.

- The European Union took legal action against Britain on Thursday over its plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding Brexit divorce agreement the two sides reached late last year.

- Queen Elizabeth has been forced to cancel all large-scale events at her Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle homes for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the palace says.

- France is threatening to close bars and ban family gatherings as ICUs fill up with COVID patients, while Spain prepares for a 'soft lockdown' on Thursday restricting travel to Madrid.

