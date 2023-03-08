As a woman in my 50s who LOVES looking after my skin and playing in makeup, I have amassed quite the product range in my arsenal. The question I quite often get asked is for recommendations for quality skincare and makeup products you can grab from the pharmacy. As a Priceline Sister Club Pink Diamond member, I think I have you covered here.

If you are not sure where to start with the abundance of brands available, then let me help you out with the ones I think you should try.

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.

I’ve said it many times, I love a fermented pre-essence. It preps your skin and boosts the efficacy of products that are layered over it. I have repurchased this multiple times as I really feel it helps with the hydration of my skin and makes it feel plush and plump.

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.

I have face mists everywhere. I keep them in my bathroom, in my makeup room (yes, I know), in my glove box in the car and in my desk at work and I use them multiple times a day. They're so good to rehydrate if my skin is feeling a bit dry, to refresh my makeup or as a pick-me-up. This one is super hydrating and I am partial to products with rosewater, as my skin loves it.

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.

As we age, it's a handy thing to be able to target collagen formulation from the INSIDE out, as well as with topical skincare, and these little shots of goodness are jam-packed full of antioxidants to help with healthy skin at a base level.

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.

I could happily recommend EVERY product from The Jojoba Company as I have yet to try one that I haven’t loved. But if I had to pick just one then this would be it. It is packed full of all the goodness (almost too many to list!) but includes their patented L22 formula (which includes jojoba, macadamia and squalene oils) that mimics the skin lipid profile of a healthy 22-year-old's skin, ha! I would bathe in this if I could, and I use it in my skin routine most nights.

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.

This is so simple. Fill with water and freeze, then wet and run all over your face for a cooling and depuffing facial. No mess, no fuss. In all honesty, I have just done three 12 hours days in a row for work, and I could have happily used this there for both the start and end of the day. I'll be taking one with me into the next hectic work week!

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.

If you don't yet have a sleeping mask in your routine, then you need to look into this one and possibly even thank me later. Our body does its best repairing while we sleep and this beauty will make you feel like you’ve had a spa treatment. Ageing skin really loves the extra hydration, and this tub of goodness delivers without leaving you feeling greasy or oily.

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.

Proving you can get great skincare products at a savey price point, this is my number one chemical exfoliant from Priceline Pharmacy, and in fact I won’t purchase anything else in its place, as this does what it needs to brilliantly. Glycolic Acid is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that helps to exfoliate dead skin cells from the surface that will reduce fine lines and wrinkles, help combat hyperpigmentation and aid in clearing acne. This also comes in a 2.5 per cent formula if you are new to using this type of product.

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.

Now, if you are a ~woman of a certain age~ and you know who you are, then you need an illuminating primer. Forget pore filling, blurring and all that jazz. An illuminating primer has some form of reflect or pearlescence in it. This will bounce light off your skin and diffuse fine lines and wrinkles. Use it under your foundation for a beautiful “lit from within” healthy glow which will have people asking what you’ve done. You’re welcome.

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.

Now for my last recommendation? I can’t go past the one brand I cannot stop raving about, Australis. I've had their Dewy + Daring Bronzer and Blush products solidly in my daily rotation since picking them up last year. Run, don’t walk and go and grab these if you haven’t already.

These Dewy + Daring products perform BETTER than high end IMO. So creamy and blendable. In fact I now own all shades of the blush. These products give you a fresh glow, sit beautifully on the skin and best of all, even at full price ($14.95), they are super affordable.

So there you have it. If you are looking for something to help with your mature age skin, then these handy list of products are a great start. I seriously could have made a list of 100 but we just don’t have the room!

Grab a basket as you head in the door (or fill your online trolley!), collect your Sister Club points and then curse me as you spend – but do thank me when your skin is looking all hydrated, juicy and bouncy!

Priceline Pharmacy is celebrating you and all your uniqueness at every age. For all your health and beauty needs, visit Priceline Pharmacy in-store or online.

Feature Image: Supplied/Priceline Pharmacy/Mamamia.