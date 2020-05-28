"Ask them out." Women over 30 share their advice for women in their 20s.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

We all have messages we wish we could magically send to our younger ourselves. Such is the benefit of hindsight.

Recently, one question in particular has been doing the rounds on the internet.

“Women 30 or older: If you could give one piece of advice to a girl in her early 20s, what would it be?” one woman asked in our Mamamia Outlouders Facebook group.

The responses fled in.

Women in the Mamamia community shared their sage advice, with their answers being hilarious, honest and genuinely helpful.

Here are 25 women on the one piece of advice they would give to a woman in her early 20s.

1. “Use sunscreen and make sure to moisturise your neck and chest.” – Kim, 45

2. “Travel, travel and travel. Study and get a good job after. Shag and shag as much as you can.” – Renee, 44

3. “Value yourself in all ways, in your career (ask for that pay rise), in your friendships (don’t be a doormat) and in your romantic relationships (if you don’t like how you’re being treated by him/her, get out) and again, be in control of your money, that gives you choices.” – Cathy, 52

4. “It’s better to regret something you have done rather than something you haven’t.” – Donna, 41

5. “Put 10 per cent of your wages away into a savings account you can’t see or touch, and leave it there. You DON’T need another new dress.” – Kaitlin, 33

6. “Never, ever use credit – save up for what you want. Be financially independent.” – Amie, 39

7. “Your body will never have the youth it does now so just stop worrying about and enjoy it!” – Laura, 37

8. “Everything will be okay.”- Sara, 37.

9. “Choose your partners wisely and leave at the first signs of red flags.” – Ann, 63

10. “You still have so much to learn about the world. Be open to the opinions and thoughts of others- you aren’t always right!” – Ange

11. “Don’t use Afterpay!” – Emma, 44

12. “Always put sunscreen on the back of your hands.” – Ali, 55.

13. “Don’t go for the hot, dumb guy… real relationships are based on intellectual interactions, respect and friendship.” – Danni, 45

14. “Four words: before tax super contributions.” – Marcia, 39

15. “Save your money. Have more sex.” – Kirralee, 30

16. “Stop buying fast fashion and wasting money on lunch every day.” – Cheryl, 34

17. “Don’t be the nice girl to avoid making waves at work. If they don’t recognise your worth, leave.” – Emma, 37

18. “Have fun, go wild and really, really enjoy yourself while you can. In your 30s, life gets real…” – Danka, 35

19. “You are smarter than you believed, back yourself and aim even higher.” – Christine, 35

20. “Buy your first property as soon as you can afford it.” – Francesca, 49

21. “Take photos of yourself – not to post – just to look back at the fashion, where you went and what you did.” – Linda, 48

22. “Ask him out.” – Lisa, 60.

23. “This is a crazy ride – find some good girlfriends and hold on tight.” – Rachel, 34

24. “Don’t wait for life to be perfect – it will pass you by if you are waiting for the right figure, partner, job etc. Gratitude is the antidote to so much misery.” – Rachel, 47

25. “Cristina Yang summed it up perfectly in Grey’s Anatomy- ‘Don’t let what he wants eclipse what you need. He’s very dreamy, but he’s not the sun. You are.'” – Belinda, 34

