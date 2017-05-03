News
news

Former MKR contestant and girlfriend of Adriano Zumbo on staff rip off allegations.

Just one month after fellow celebrity chef George Colambaris was found to have underpaid staff by a whopping $2.6 million, dessert mogul Adriano Zumbo has been accused of ripping off his pastry chefs.

Employees from the Zumbo chain say they’re being scammed out of superannuation payments and missing out on overtime, despite selling cakes at $300 a pop.

“Basically, on my payslip, it says that I’m being paid to Host Super and my policy number is 123456789. So there’s money being taken out of my pay every week, but I don’t have a policy number, I don’t have an account with Host Super,” Sydney worker names Samantha told A Current Affair on Tuesday.

“It’s not fair. It’s really not fair. How can you expect these amazing cakes to be produced? How can you expect the staff to love what they’re doing if you’re destroying everything they have? You’re destroying their passion.”

“Enjoy the success mate but do the right thing by your staff,” one commenter wrote.

Hidden among the frustrated frenzy, however, was a message of support from his girlfriend Nelly Riggio.

Nelly Riggio appears to be backing her boyfriend. Source: Instagram

The former My Kitchen Rules contestant simply wrote, "You're incredible" with a heart emoji.

The couple confirmed their relationship in January after spending New Year's Eve together in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, an official complaint about the chain has been put to Fair Work Australia.

