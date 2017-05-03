Former MKR contestant and girlfriend of Adriano Zumbo on staff rip off allegations.

Just one month after fellow celebrity chef George Colambaris was found to have underpaid staff by a whopping $2.6 million, dessert mogul Adriano Zumbo has been accused of ripping off his pastry chefs.

Employees from the Zumbo chain say they’re being scammed out of superannuation payments and missing out on overtime, despite selling cakes at $300 a pop.

“Basically, on my payslip, it says that I’m being paid to Host Super and my policy number is 123456789. So there’s money being taken out of my pay every week, but I don’t have a policy number, I don’t have an account with Host Super,” Sydney worker names Samantha told A Current Affair on Tuesday.

“It’s not fair. It’s really not fair. How can you expect these amazing cakes to be produced? How can you expect the staff to love what they’re doing if you’re destroying everything they have? You’re destroying their passion.”