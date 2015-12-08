News
news

WATCH: Kids find their new adopted brother under the Christmas tree.

What kid wouldn’t want this under their tree?

As far as reactions to Christmas presents go this has got to top them all. A young family in the US have surprised their children with an early present, but this gift came from the stork, not the sleigh.

Courtney Solstad, a popular blogger has this year’s ultimate Christmas viral video.

The family from Texas family adopted a new baby boy, Nathan, this month. Her other children knew they were getting a baby, but didn’t know when or whether it would be a boy or a girl.

She wrote on Facebook “We met them at the door and told them that we had been out Christmas shopping and got them a gift to share… and it was under the tree!”

There under the very sparkly tree was a baby.

A chalkboard next to little Nathan read “My Christmas Wish List for my mom and dad to have the baby they desire.”

The Solstad older children were brought into the room and their reaction.. well if heartwarming Christmas  melt-you-heart-type-love is your thing, like it is ours,  it’s well worth a watch.

See their delightful reaction yourself….

