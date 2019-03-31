As she gave her acceptance speech at the Grammys in 2017, Adele thanked her manager for being like a father to her.

It was a rare glimpse into the singer’s tumultuous relationship with her father, one that has scarcely been discussed.

“I owe you everything. We’ve been together for 10 years, and I love you like you’re my dad,” she said of her manager, Jonathan Dickins.

“I love you so, so much. I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad.”

In 2011, the 30-year-old cut her father out of her life after he spoke publicly about their private lives, and suggested his absence is responsible for the singer’s rocky love life.

He also opened up about his alcoholism, explaining that when his father died from bowel cancer he was unable to cope. He has publicly admitted to drinking litres of vodka a day at the depths of his despair.

“I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me,” he had told The Sun.

“I was not there for my daughter when I should have been and I have regretted that every second of every day to this moment now. It tears me up inside,” he added.

Adele has also opened up about the despair she felt when her father’s dad, her granddad, passed away.

“[My depression] started when my granddad died, when I was about 10, and while I never had a suicidal thought, I have been in therapy, lots,” she told Vanity Fair in 2016.

In her father’s bizarre interview, he also attributed his love of the blues as inspiration for his daughter’s successful music career, despite his notable absence in her life.

Mark Evans met Adele’s mother, Penny Adkins, in North London in 1987. Adele was born one year later. He left the family when Adele was just three years old.

However, Evans has recently been tracked down.

According to The Sun, Adele’s estranged father delivers packages for the company, Yodel, in Cardiff, Wales, earning around $100 Australian dollars a day.

A friend of the 55-year-old told The Sun Mark is struggling, and wants to repair his relationship with his daughter.

“He knows he’s made mistakes but he’d love to patch things up and get a bit of forgiveness,” the source told The Sun.

“He’s not after her money or anything, he just wants to be a normal granddad and buy his grandson ice cream and stuff.

“He’s heartbroken. He hasn’t got a life really, he’s just existing. He used to be a plumber but switched to the driving a few months ago.”

In 2017, Adele secretly married her husband, Simon Konecki. The couple share a six-year-old son named Angelo. They later separated.