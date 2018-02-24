Thousands of people line the streets to watch 8-yo firefighter save Adelaide's city.

Alex has been fighting brain cancer for five years. First diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour at the age of three, the disease has sadly left him blind.

His parents Phil and Jo Tann were told by doctors their son wouldn’t make it to four – neuroendocrine cancers have a survival rate of one in 10.

Alex is now eight and wants nothing more than to be firefighter when he grows up.

“I haven’t seen his vision impairment yet. He loves the emergency services, the trucks and the noise of the truck,” Phil told The Project.

Now thanks to their home city of Adelaide and Mix 102.3’s Mark Soderstrom and Jodie Oddy, Phil and Jo got to watch Alex live out his wildest dream.

With the help of the Adelaide City Council and the Metropolitan Fire Service, Alex became an honorary member of the MFS and was called out to a simulation fire in the CBD.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Adelaide's Rundle Mall to watch Alex save the city, and two of its biggest sports stars.

Wearing a customised firefighter's outfit, Alex showed no hesitation in climbing into the cherry picker and rescuing Port Adelaide football captain Travis Boak and AFLW Adelaide Crows captain Erin Phillips from danger.

The event raised much needed funds for the Childhood Brain Cancer Association, but also gave Alex's parents the chance to see pure joy on his face.

“I got so emotional seeing the sheer volume of people lining the streets for Alex,” he said.

“This is my little boy and these people are out here to support him. It really has been such a wild ride.”

You can support children like Alex and their families by donating to the Childhood Cancer Association or the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.

Feature image: The Advertiser.