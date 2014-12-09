News
Ken Weatherwax of The Addams family fame dies at 59.

You might not know the name, but anyone who ever watched The Addams Family would know his face.

Ken Weatherwax, the child actor who played Pugsley Addams has passed away at the age of 59.

Weatherwax, who starred in the original TV show that premiered in 1964, died last night after suffering from a heart attack.

Weatherwax’s character Pugsley was the oldest child of Morticia and Gomez Addams, and starred alongside John Astin and Carolyn Jones.

After the axing of the TV show in 1966, Weatherwax found it difficult to find other roles, and later joined the US Army.

In 1997 he returned to The Addams Family, playing the role of Pugsley Senior in the NBC film.

He is survived by his brother and his niece and nephew.

