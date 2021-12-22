5 reasons to visit ACMI’s Disney: The Magic of Animation exhibition these holidays.

There’s something very comforting about revisiting the stories and characters that amazed and entertained you as a child.

When I visited ACMI’s Disney: The Magic of Animation exhibition in May this year, I felt like I had permission to be a child again. If only for a few hours.

I was able to catch up with my old friends Mickey Mouse and The Little Mermaid, to remember the stories that made me laugh and cry as a kid, and see the behind-the-scenes processes of some of the greatest storytellers of all time.

The exhibition features over 500 images from 1928 to the present day, including a world-first exhibit of artworks from 2021's Raya and the Last Dragon.

The five sections of the exhibition each focus on a different era of innovation, from perfecting the technique of bringing two-dimensional drawings to life in the 1920s, to the creation of the first animated feature films in the late 1930s and 1940s, to the stylistic innovations of the post-war years, and finally the renaissance of the 1990s to the digital revolution and advances of today.

Here are 5 reasons you should go see ACMI’s Disney: The Magic of Animation exhibition this summer:

1. It’s like a trip down memory lane.

When you’re well into adulthood, you can forget the impact certain stories had on you as a child. The stories that made you laugh, and cry, and the tales that taught you about love and friendship and loss and grief.

Walking through the Disney: The Magic of Animation exhibition, you’ll be reminded of those stories and those characters. You’ll be reminded of the first time you watched them on your parents' old TV and the sense of magic you felt.

And that’s a feeling we could all do with right now.

2. It’ll make you put down your phone for a few hours.

We’re all so used to being on our phones these days. Especially at the moment when it feels like there’s more bad news breaking every hour.

Once you enter the exhibition, you won’t want to check your phone at all.

It’s a fully immersive experience with things to watch, read and listen to. It’s the perfect way to escape the never-ending news cycle and enjoy being a kid again for a few hours.

3. It’s a great way to entertain the kids.

There’s no doubt the kids will enjoy the exhibition as much as you do, but ACMI is also providing a bunch of school holiday activities that are sure to keep them entertained.

Tell them to get their princess costumes and vocal chords ready for a Princess-Sing-Along between January 13-15.

And ACMI’s free Make It Together sessions provide entertainment for everyone. From bringing drawings to life as you discover the secret to the art of cel animation on January 8-9, to crafting wearable Mickey ears on January 15-16, the magic of Disney will inspire creativity in all ages.

4. There are sessions for everyone.

Ensuring the much-loved exhibition is accessible to all, ACMI has introduced relaxed visits on January 8 and January 15. These visits are perfect for visitors with ASD, sensory sensitivities or anyone who would benefit from a quieter and less busy setting.

The relaxed visits give everyone a chance to enjoy the artworks in an environment that suits them.

Plus, if you can’t make it to ACMI during the day, they’ve extended their opening hours until 9.30pm on the final three nights of the season, from January 20-22.

5. It’s a great excuse to revisit the rest of ACMI.

If you've never been to ACMI before - you’re in for a real treat.

And if you have, the Disney exhibition is a great excuse to revisit the rest of the museum, check in on your favourite collections, get some work done in some of the quiet breakout areas, or even enjoy a meal at Karen Martini’s Hero.

