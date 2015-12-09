She’s gone from child star to landing the role of Baby in the Dirty Dancing remake.

Normally remakes of classics are bad news. But we have a good feeling about this one.

She shot to fame as an unlikely candidate of a child beauty pageant in Little Miss Sunshine (and earned herself an Oscar nomination) and her star shows no signs of fading anytime soon.

Abigail Breslin, one of the stars of new cult TV show Scream Queens, has excitedly announced her newest gig on Twitter.

The 19-year-old will play Baby in a TV movie musical adaptation of everyone’s favourite, Dirty Dancing.

The teen has starred in several big-budget movies alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest leading ladies, including My Sister’s Keeper and Raising Helen, so will no doubt will hold her own on the small screen.

The TV movie has been in the works for a while and producers have been hunting down talent for lead roles for around a year.

Variety reports the role of Johnny – played by Patrick Swayze in the original movie – has not been filled, but that there is a wish list of high-profile talent.

A stage musical and prequel movie have already been made of the 1987 film.

But Hollywood celebrities plus those iconic steamy dance scenes means it’s likely to be a hit.

Feeling nostalgic? Watch the biggest and best Dirty Dancing scene here: