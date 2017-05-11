Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has a bold plan for how she'll survive prison.

A day after she was sentenced to a year and a day behind bars for bankruptcy fraud, Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has revealed how she plans to spend her time in jail.

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, the 51-year-old reality TV star says she plans to pretend her time in prison is a “movie shoot”.

Abby Lee Miller reveals how she'll spend her time in prison.

“A year and a day…it sounds like a movie title,” she joked to GMA reporter Linsey Davis.

“I’m just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re all on set and I’m there for 10 months, and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Miller was also slapped with a $40,000 fine after she was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud and failing to declare $120,000 of foreign currency.

She has to report to prison - either in West Virginia, or California, where she currently resides - in the next 44 days, and she's already planned out her day-to-day activities.

"[I'll be] reading, and I want to learn how to speak Spanish. And...I'm already working on a new book," she said.

She said she wasn't "ever trying to hurt anyone" with her crimes, and said if she could do everything all over again she would "have never filed for bankruptcy".

"Ever. I do not recommend it," she said.

She also shared her 'big picture' plans, which include becoming "a smarter businesswoman" and learning to "worry about myself".

"I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people's children stars," she said, getting teary.

"I didn't have any children of my own, these were my kids and I raised them like they were my kids. I do [love those kids]."