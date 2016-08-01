Last night Patsy (Joanna Lumley) and Eddie (Jennifer Saunders) waltzed the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of Ab Fab: The Movie.

And if you thought the two hilarious Brits knew how to dress, you should take a look at the Aussie contingent who came along, had a glass of Bolly and sparkled. Yes, there were lots of sparkles.

1.Fiona Falkiner.

Voluminous bell sleeves, a choker and big, blingy earrings – Patsy and Eddie would be proud.

Image: Getty

2. Nikki Phillips.

Break out the bandeau - the pant suit just got a glam makeover.

3. Patsy and Eddie...

Is it..? Could it...? So much going on, they almost had us fooled. A brilliant effort.

4. The real Patsy and Eddie.

The earrings. The quirky jackets. The poses. This is how you do it, darling.

5. Kerri Anne Kennerley.

Too much sparkle? No. Such. Thing.

What the celebs wore to the AB Fab premiere.

