fashion

17 absolutely fabulous style moments from the Sydney premiere of Ab Fab: The Movie.

Last night Patsy (Joanna Lumley) and Eddie (Jennifer Saunders) waltzed the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of Ab Fab: The Movie.

And if you thought the two hilarious Brits knew how to dress, you should take a look at the Aussie contingent who came along, had a glass of Bolly and sparkled. Yes, there were lots of sparkles.

1.Fiona Falkiner.

Voluminous bell sleeves, a choker and big, blingy earrings – Patsy and Eddie would be proud.

Image: Getty

Watch: Some of the best Ab Fab moments. Post continues after video.

2. Nikki Phillips.

Break out the bandeau - the pant suit just got a glam makeover.

Image: Getty

3. Patsy and Eddie...

Is it..? Could it...? So much going on, they almost had us fooled. A brilliant effort.

Image: Getty

4. The real Patsy and Eddie.

The earrings. The quirky jackets. The poses. This is how you do it, darling.

Image: Getty

5. Kerri Anne Kennerley.

Too much sparkle? No. Such. Thing.

Image: Getty

What the celebs wore to the AB Fab premiere.

Image: Getty.

What did you think of the Ab Fab movie?

