Last night Patsy (Joanna Lumley) and Eddie (Jennifer Saunders) waltzed the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of Ab Fab: The Movie.
And if you thought the two hilarious Brits knew how to dress, you should take a look at the Aussie contingent who came along, had a glass of Bolly and sparkled. Yes, there were lots of sparkles.
1.Fiona Falkiner.
Voluminous bell sleeves, a choker and big, blingy earrings – Patsy and Eddie would be proud.
Image: Getty
2. Nikki Phillips.
Break out the bandeau - the pant suit just got a glam makeover.
Image: Getty
3. Patsy and Eddie...
Is it..? Could it...? So much going on, they almost had us fooled. A brilliant effort.
Image: Getty
4. The real Patsy and Eddie.
The earrings. The quirky jackets. The poses. This is how you do it, darling.
Image: Getty
5. Kerri Anne Kennerley.
Too much sparkle? No. Such. Thing.
Image: Getty
Image: Getty.
