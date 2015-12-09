All of Australia’s biggest film and TV actors were in one place last night.

It’s the Australian film industry’s big night: the AACTA Awards.

And we went to stand on the red carpet and ask all the big stars to give us their favourite line from their favourite movie. The results are outstanding…

Our very own version of the Oscars celebrates local excellence in TV and film, and it’s been a stellar year for the Aussie box office with home grown films such as Holding The Man and Mad Max: Fury Road making this one of the country’s strongest years at the local box office.

The Awards show also saw AACTA Ambassador Cate Blanchett honoured with the Longford Lyell award for her contribution to the industry.

Presented the award by fellow actors Hugo Weaving and Richard Roxburgh, Blanchett called for more Australians to be seen on our screens and also praising the AACTAs for coming into the 21st century with regards to gender equality.

Click through the gallery for all the frocks from tonights red carpet.