A fifth son? Nooooooooo!

You have four sons; do you play the genetic lottery again, hoping to finally get a girl this time? One couple took their chances, and found out they were having another boy. What else can you do but be grateful for a healthy baby — and then stage a totally cheeky pregnancy announcement?

A photo posted on Reddit (viaThe Daily Mail) shows the mom hunched over in tears (tissues scattered about) while her gaggle of guys play superhero. “My wife wanted to have some female companionship,” the dad told The Daily Mail. “But our gut told us we were going to have another boy.”

Have you ever hoped for a particular gender and been disappointed?

Mum of two Sasha Emmons is a writer and editor. Follow her on Twitter andGoogle+.

PHOTO CREDIT: TINMANFRISBLE ON REDDIT