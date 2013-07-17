News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

sex

A fifth son? Nooooooooo!

ADVERTISEMENT

You have four sons; do you play the genetic lottery again, hoping to finally get a girl this time? One couple took their chances, and found out they were having another boy. What else can you do but be grateful for a healthy baby — and then stage a totally cheeky pregnancy announcement?

A photo posted on Reddit (viaThe Daily Mail) shows the mom hunched over in tears (tissues scattered about) while her gaggle of guys play superhero. “My wife wanted to have some female companionship,” the dad told The Daily Mail. “But our gut told us we were going to have another boy.”

Have you ever hoped for a particular gender and been disappointed?

Mum of two Sasha Emmons is a writer and editor. Follow her on Twitter andGoogle+.

PHOTO CREDIT: TINMANFRISBLE ON REDDIT

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended