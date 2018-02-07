The $90 summer dress everyone is loving sick on The ICONIC this week.

Don’t panic but as we speak, the perfect flattering and floaty dress you can wear all year round is sitting online, just waiting to be added to your cart.

Buy meeeee, it’s whispering. Buy me before I sell out.

It’s got a point. Since it dropped on The ICONIC last week, everyone has been loving this dress sick. So much so, we very much doubt it’ll be around for much longer.

This magical dress we’re on about is this one: the MINKPINK Roses Are Red Tea Dress.

Yes, the not red, but green one below.

The ICONIC describe this $89.95 number as:

A whimsical summer day dress that guarantees to keep you feeling cool and chic all day long with a flattering cinched waistline and fit-and-flare silhouette. It’s a feminine piece that promises to give you seasons of wear.

Here are some more pics:

Oh, and did we mention it also comes in an equally breezy and brilliant longer style? Well it does, because MINKPINK are just helpful like that.

It's called the Roses Are Red Midi Dress, and it'll cost you an extra $10 ($99.95), presumably for the extra fabric.

This dress (or dresses) has all of the things that make clicking that 'add to cart' button disturbingly easy.

Realistic sleeves you can actually fit your lovely arms into without feeling like you'll pop a seam? Tick.

A cinched waistline to flatter your shape if you've got a waist, or create one if you haven't? You betcha.

On-trend colour that looks great on pretty much every skin tone? Yep.

Versatile enough to wear on it's own on hot days, or with a leather jacket and statement boots on a cold one? Sure is.

Change from a $100 (if we carried $100 notes)? Ca-ching!

The only real bummer is these dresses don't go past a size 14. Other than that, we're really struggling to come up with a reason not to buy it. That is, aide from that it might sell about before we can nab one.

Excuse us, but something, erm, urgent just came up.

You can check out both the shorter Roses Are Red Tea Dress, and the longer Roses Are Red Midi Dress over on The ICONIC. Now. Also, don't forget to sign up to their newsletter for a cheeky 20 per cent off.

