Model Chrissy Teigen has voiced her support for former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari, whose parenting was criticised by social media users who said her kids were too skinny.

Cavallari, 29, shared a photo of her sons Colton, 3, and Jaxon, 2, enjoying the beach with their father, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, 33 (with whom she also as a seven-month-old daughter named Saylor, who is not pictured), over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Some users thought the boys looked too skinny. So they began accusing Cavallari of starving her children in the comments.

Teigen, a new mom herself, having given birth to daughter Luna in April, has been no stranger to the parent shaming comments that all celebrity mothers face.

She was criticised for going out to dinner with her husband John Legend, 44, one week after giving birth to their daughter.

So, after E! News tweetet their story about Cavallari’s struggle with parent shamers, Teigen decided to voice her support.

She even called out the “shithead commenters”.

The 30-year-old Lip Sync Battle host ended her twitter rant by giving Cavallari some love.

And Cavallari was happy to have Teigen’s support.

Hopefully those parent shamers will think twice before taking to the comments to shame anyone’s parenting on social media. It’s just not worth the energy.

