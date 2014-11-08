The very good-looking cast of Baywatch. Where are they now?

Baywatch was about more than red swimsuits and very good-looking people.

When you think of the most famous beach in the world, you think of Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, right?

Wrong.

Think…Los Angeles County…think Baywatch!

Baywatch first aired in 1989 and was quickly cancelled after just one season when it came in at number 73 out of 103 shows. But David Hasselhoff believe in it. He BELIEVED in Baywatch.

And we believed in him.

He was the Knightrider after all. As if he was going to let anyone cancel him!

Plus he had a curly mullet. And nobody, and I mean nobody, messes with someone who has a curly mullet.

So he got together with creators and executive producers Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Greg Bonann and they got it syndicated.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Baywatch soon became the most watched TV show in the world.

Let's return to the sand and the surf and the beaches of California and remember the fabulous cast of Baywatch.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see where they all are now and what they look like...

