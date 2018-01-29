Warning: This article contains information about bullying and suicide which may be distressing for some readers.

1. An eight-year-old girl attempted suicide after cruel taunts from her classmates about her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

At just eight years old, Queensland mum Richelle's eldest daughter has already endured more than any young child should: watching her mother undergoing chemotherapy and a double mastectomy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

But Richelle has revealed to 7 News that her cancer battle meant her daughter was the subject of cruel taunts and bullying at her primary school.

Last Friday, it became so bad the eight-year-old attempted to take her own life.

"She came to us stating that she wanted to end her own life due to the bullies always winning," Richelle told 7 News.

Richelle said the bullying started when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, when one girl took aim at her daughter in the playground.

"She told my daughter that her mum wasn't a woman because she didn't have hair or breasts and that she would turn out the same as me," Richelle said.

After telling her mother she wanted to end her own life, the eight-year-old was taken to Logan Hospital where she was assessed by mental health professionals.

"She hid under a blanket when speaking to the mental health nurse because she feared the bully would find out and what she would then do to her," Richelle said.

"I feel like I've failed my daughter, it's affected our family so much.".

"She is the nicest kid," Richelle said of her daughter.

"She has excelled in every aspect of school life, it's just not fair, she doesn't deserve any of this."

Despite reporting the ongoing bullying to her daughter's school and the bully's parents, Richelle said she feared the issue was being "swept under the carpet".

"We feel nobody cares and nobody wants to listen," Richelle said.

"The [bully's] parents haven't done anything. They're letting their kids do these things and letting them think its OK."

Richelle's story comes less than a month after the suicide of 14-year-old Amy 'Dolly' Everett, who took her own life after she was targeted by online bullies.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyondblue 1300 224 636.

2. Emotional Roger Federer wins sixth Australian Open title while womens' finalist Simona Halep is reportedly hospitalised after her three-set loss.

Roger Federer is suddenly within sight of the grand slam title record after entering uncharted waters with an emotional, historic sixth Australian Open triumph, AAP reports.

The insatiable Swiss became the first man ever to capture 20 grand slam singles crowns with a fighting 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6-1 victory over Marin Cilic in Sunday night's championship decider at Melbourne Park.

Federer was unable to contain his emotions after raising the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, weeping uncontrollably after thanking his family and support team in the crowd.

"I'm so happy. It's unbelievable," he said.

"It's a long day waiting for the finals. It's easier when it is in the afternoon time. You sleep, you go out there and play and do your best. That's it.

"When it's at night you think about the match all day. It's tough.

"I'm happy it's over now, either way, but of course winning is just an absolute dream come true.

"The fairytale continues for us, for me. After the great year I had last year, it's incredible."

Amazingly, Federer - despite turning 37 this year - has now won 25 of his 26 matches at the majors since hobbling off Wimbledon's hallowed centre court 18 months ago with a serious knee injury, his playing future uncertain.

Meanwhile, beaten Australian Open finalist Simona Halep is reported to have been hospitalised following her gruelling three-set loss to Caroline Wozniacki.

The lion-hearted Romanian put up an incredible fight in Saturday night's title decider but was unable to deny Wozniacki her first grand slam title with the Dane prevailing 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4.

According to an ESPN report Halep was taken to hospital for treatment for dehydration and exhaustion after the match.

During its broadcast of the men's final on Sunday, ESPN showed an image of Halep in a hospital bed with a drip in her arm.

She is reported to have been treated for about four hours before being discharged on Sunday morning.

3. It's a miracle: Scientists say heavy periods could soon be a thing of the past.

The monthly misery of women all over the world could soon be at an end, with researchers from the University of Edinburgh believing they've found a way to put an end to heavy periods.

According to The Independent, the study has made significant findings into exactly what causes heavy menstrual bleeding. The research, funding by Wellbeing for Women, a UK-based charity dedicated to improving the health of women and babies, linked the heaviness of a woman's period to a protein found within the endometrium.

The findings showed that women with reduced levels of the protein - called HIF-1 - had heavier periods than women who experienced a more normal level of blood loss during menstruation. The protein is produced by the body when there are lowered levels of oxygen within the uterus.

"Our findings reveal for the first time that HIF-1 and reduced levels of oxygen in the womb are required during a period to optimise repair of the womb lining," Dr Jackie Maybin, Clinical Lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Edinburgh's Medical Research Council Centre for Reproductive Health, told The Independent.

"Excitingly, increasing levels of the HIF-1 protein in mice shows real promise as a novel, non-hormonal medical treatment.”

Tina Weaver, Wellbeing of Women CEO, added that the new treatment could help women who have been "suffering in silence" with heavy periods for years.

"Heavy bleeding is a debilitating and common condition that affects thousands of women and girls but too often gets dismissed," she said.

"These findings give hope to women who have suffered in silence with the condition for too long."

4. Understatement of the century: Donald Trump has declared he doesn't classify himself as a feminist.

In a revelation that will come as a surprise to absolutely no-one, Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has declared he is "not a feminist".

Trump made the statement during an interview with UK journalist Piers Morgan, which is set to air on Britain's ITV News tonight.

"BREAKING NEWS: President Trump has declared he is NOT a feminist," the journalist tweeted as part of his promotion for the interview.

According to Morgan, Trump said he believed calling himself a feminist would be "maybe going too far".

"I'm for women, I'm for men, I'm for everyone,” Trump reportedly said.

He's also believed to have added, "women are doing great, and I'm happy about that."

Of course, for the millions of women and men who have taken to the streets since Trump's election to speak for the rights of women - most notably in the Women's Marches of January 2017 and 2018 - Trump's words came as no surprise.

"Trump saying 'I'm not a feminist' is a complete opposite of 'Breaking News'," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Incisive journalism: asking a man who has said that changing diapers is 'up to the women' and who advised husbands to not 'act like the wife' if he's a feminist," another user joked.

Others were quick to point out that the definition of feminism - the advocacy of women's rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes, according to Google - actually aligns perfectly with Trump's statement that he is "for everyone".

"Feminist means advocating social, political, legal, and economic rights for women equal to those of men. #ItsForWomen #ItsForMen #ItsForEveryone," Dictionary.com tweeted in response to the 'news'.

5. Perth Scorchers secure spot in WBBL finals, as Brisbane Heat bow out of the race after a two-run loss to Sydney Thunder.

The Perth Scorchers have secured a WBBL finals berth with a four-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades at Camberwell Sports Ground, AAP reports.

Requiring 113 for victory, the Scorchers bounced back strongly from Saturday's defeat to move past the modest target in 16.1 overs and leapt to third place on the points table in what was virtually a mini-elimination final for both sides.

Captain Elyse Villani showed some serious intent with a quickfire 18 at the top on Sunday before England allrounder Nat Sciver's unbeaten 39 steadied the Scorchers' cause after promising young leggie Georgia Wareham got rid of Nicole Bolton and Megan Banting in quick succession.

Wareham was easily the home side's best bowler with a career-best 3-19 but she didn't have enough to bowl at after the Renegades could only muster 9-112, thanks largely to the brilliance of Perth fast bowler Katherine Brunt.

The Renegades' season is done after finishing in sixth spot with a 6-8 record while the Scorchers (8-6) will host the second-placed Sydney Thunder (10-4) in Thursday's semi-final.

At Allan Border Field in Queensland, a startling Brisbane Heat batting collapse while pursuing a run rate boost allowed the Sydney Thunder to enter the WBBL finals on a high note with a nail-biting two-run win.

In pursuit of the Thunder's 8-117, the Heat looked in complete control at 4-91 in the 14th over, needing well under a run a ball to prevail.

Grace Harris and Jess Jonassen both looked in good touch, scoring 33 apiece.

But the Heat mysteriously crumbled, losing their last six wickets for 24 to be skittled for 115 in 17.4 overs.

While the Heat's execution with the bat wasn't great, the rationale behind them going super-hard in the chase was sound.

When news filtered across that the Perth Scorchers had secured third spot by beating the Melbourne Renegades, the Heat's forlorn chance of sneaking into the four now rested on them ousting the Adelaide Strikers (who lost to the Sydney Sixers) on net run rate.

To do that, the Heat had to get past the Thunder in the 16th over but Brisbane's subsequent risky batting wasn't rewarded.

The Thunder (10-4) finished second to the Sydney Sixers on net run rate and take on the Scorchers in Thursday's semi-final at Perth's Optus Stadium.

6. A timely back to school warning: Selfies could increase the risks of head lice in children.

With the start of a new school year rolling around, parents are being warned about the dangers of head lice and how easily they can spread.

According to 7 News, new research from Britain has confirmed that posing for selfies - an activity that often sees childrens' heads pressed together - gives head live twice the normal change of spreading from head to head.

According to NSW Health, head lice are most common among primary school aged children, and are spread via direct contact with the head of the infested individual.

Often just one student with head lice can end up infesting an entire class.

In 2017, a study of more than 200 young people also found those who owned a smartphone were twice as likely to be infested with head lice compared to those who didn't.

To combat lice NSW Health recommends two types of treatments: mechanical removal or chemical. Parents are advised to use a fine, long-toothed metal lice comb to comb through dry hair that has been covered in conditioner in sections.

A long-toothed nit comb will removed lice stunned by the conditioner. The treatment usually takes seven to 10 days to complete eradicate the infestations and is recommended for those whose lice have not yet become "established" (i.e. laid too many eggs).

Chemical treatments are also available.

