Friday's news in just two minutes.

1. A 60-year-old woman in India has given birth to a baby girl – and she didn’t even know she was pregnant. The woman, who is from the city of Indore, was reportedly hospitalised for stomach pains but was later told by doctors she was in labour. The baby was delivered via C-Section and the weighed 3.5 kilograms.

2. The 13-year-old son of former Sopranos star James Gandolfini was reportedly the person who found his father after he suffered a heart attack while on holiday in Italy. Fifty-one-year-old Gandolfini was pronounced dead at a Rome hospital around 11pm on Wednesday.

3. A number of serving soldiers based in Townsville will be charged after posting denigrating comments about women – including calling them “sluts” and “fat chicks” – on social media. The charges follow, but are unrelated to, a current investigation into soldiers involved in the ADF ’email chain’, which saw soldiers film themselves having sex with women and circulate the footage.

4. A UK politician claims he fathered a child with an alien. Yes, you read that correctly. Simon Parkes made the admission in a documentary called Confessions Of An Alien Abductee. Parkes said he meets his alien lover four times a year when he travels to her space station that’s orbiting the earth. “My wife found out about it and was very unhappy, clearly. That caused a few problems, but it is not on a human level, so I don’t see it as wrong,” he said.

5. A new survey has revealed lots of children are forced to stay at home alone because of a shortage in after school care places. The Australian Institute of Family Studies research involved 4000 10 and 11 year olds and found that one in five stayed home by themselves after school.

6. AFL club St Kilda have “every intention” of allowing Stephen Milne to return to the field – possibly in less than a month – according to an exclusive report from Fairfax. Earlier this week Milne was placed on indefinite leave by the club after he was changed with four counts of rape over an incident that occurred in 2004. You can read Mamamia’s summary of Stephen Milne’s rape charges here.

7. A former soldier suffering from morbid obesity has won a dispute asking for a greater pension, after a tribunal agreed that his obesity was a result of military service. Paul Betts claimed that his time in the army changed his eatings habits and formed his current diet, which led to his significant weight gain after he was discharged.

8. Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard has told a forum in Canberra that he doesn’t think Julian Assange is guilty of any crime – but that he is “an attention seeker of the worst kind”. Assange is currently residing the embassy of Ecuador in London. If he leaves the embassy, it is likely he will be arrested extradited to Sweden.