News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

food

6 marvellous Milo recipes

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever been baking only to find you've run out of cocoa powder? Try using Milo instead. Here are some delicious inspirations …

Easy Milo Cake

This cake is delicious for breakfast or a snack. Don't let your children eat it all.

Get the recipe here.

Milo, Banana & Bran Muffins

lifestylefood.com.au

These muffins are delicious and filling.

Get the recipe here.

Milo Biscuits

That's Life

These biscuits are chewy and delicious. Good luck stopping at one

Get the recipe here.

Milo Slice

The Organised Housewife

This Milo Slice is so delicious, your family and friends will be begging you for the recipe.

Get the recipe here.

Milo Brownies

Wikihow

Brownies are delicious served warm with cream or ice-cream or yummy served cold. For an added treat, stir vanilla icecream with Milo, place in the freezer and serve with warm brownies.

Get the recipe here.

Milo Pancakes

Make Milo pancakes in place of traditional varieties for a special breakfast treat.

Get the recipe here.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended