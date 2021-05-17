What is 6@6?

In 2021, technology has never been a more essential part of our lives.

We need it for work. We need it for school. We need it for entertainment. We need it to connect with those loved ones we're not able to see in person.

But at the same time, it can be a distraction.

Many of us live with families, friends or partners who we might not connect with as much as we should. Everyone's busy. By the end of the day, everyone's tired, and time spent together isn't necessarily quality time spent together.

That's why Mamamia is launching 6@6, in partnership with Optus Pause.

For six days across Mamamia, Optus is helping create stronger families by giving them a moment to spend together - one thought-provoking question every day at 6pm.

Six days. Six questions. At 6pm.

From:

What is the first thing on your bucket list?

To:

If you could be any animal, what would you be?

Join us in pausing your technology, taking a break, and connecting with the people who matter.

What is Optus Pause?

Optus has introduced a game changing innovation, giving Australians the freedom to ensure they enjoy the time that matters most.

Exclusively available to eligible Optus customers, Optus Pause allows customers to temporarily pause selected Optus home wifi and mobile connectivity across devices simultaneously, or choose which devices to keep on, and which ones to pause.

Clive Dickens, Vice President of TV, Content and Product Development at Optus said, "As a technology company, we know the positive role that connectivity plays in the everyday lives of Australians, but we also understand that sometimes our love of staying connected 24/7 can create distractions for ourselves, our families and our friends."

"Optus Pause empowers our customers to balance their time whilst connected…so a face to face business meeting can be social-media-update-free, family dinner time can be about the conversation not online chat, or sleep time can be absent of ‘pings’."

Optus Pause is available through the My Optus App, and allows customers to easily manage their time online by deciding when they would like to ‘tap out’ and take a connectivity break.

"Optus Pause customers can set a timer for how long they would like to pause connectivity and on what device and they can decide to re-connect earlier if they want. Best of all, it’s quick, easy and free to use."





