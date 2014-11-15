News
lifestyle

50 Shades Of Grey is the most buzzed about movie of the year. And now we know why.

Draw the curtains. Turn the aircon on and prepare to say phwoar. A lot.

Why?

The new 50 shades of Grey trailer is here. And it’s as steamy as a sauna filled with, well, Christian Grey.

Brace yourself:

See? We told you. A whole lot of PHWOAR.

You can almost hear the sexual tension in the air. But that could just be the Beyonce soundtrack.

Are you excited for the film? Or do you feel nothing?

Must read: Mia Freedman has a reminder to anyone who is outraged over Fifty Shades of Grey

