50 Shades of Grey casting finally confirmed.

After what feels like a decade’s worth of speculation about who would play the leading roles in the 50 Shades of Grey movie, we finally have confirmation.

Meryl Streep and Geoffrey Rush will take on the much coveted roles of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. These two Oscar winning actors were chosen for their unmatched ability to successfully master the complex dialogue and witty repartee between the main characters.

Just kidding. If only.

Dakota Johnson, 23, daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffiths (and stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas), who appeared in the story of Facebook’s creation The Social Network and Five Year Engagement will play Anastasia.

Charlie Hunnam, 33, best known for his role in television cult favourite Queer As Folk will play the male lead, Christian Grey.

The author of 50 Shades of Grey E.L. James, announced the casting on her blog. She praised Johnson as ‘lovely’ and Hunnam as both ‘gorgeous and talented’.

The three books that make up the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy have sold a record setting 70 million copies worldwide (the ‘record’ bit comes from how fast the books sold after being released).

The books are erotic fiction focusing on the relationship between a university student, Ana and a self-made, young and dashing multi-millionaire, Christian, who become involved in the world of S & M.

I am delighted to let you know that the lovely Dakota Johnson has agreed to be our Anastasia in the film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey. — E L James (@E_L_James) September 2, 2013

The gorgeous and talented Charlie Hunnam will be Christian Grey in the film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey. — E L James (@E_L_James) September 2, 2013

2. Robert Pattinson’s sultry Dior ad has finally been released – and, trust us, it lives up to the hype. Click here to watch Rob sprinting on rooftops, cavorting with models and lounging around in sharp suits – you know, the usual.

FYI: The faint of heart might want to skip over this next one…

3. In disturbing news of the day, Kim Kardashian’s mum made a sex tape.

In a teaser clip for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, ‘momager’ Kris Jenner shocked her family when she revealed that she and husband Bruce Jenner had made a sex tape.

In the episode, Khloe is telling younger sister Kendall that she recently posed in a latex catsuit for husband Lamar. Dad Bruce Jenner interrupts the story, saying, “Uh Khloe, do you really think you should be having this conversation with a 17-year-old? I’m all for spicing up a relationship, but …”

He continues, “I’m just saying, especially in this family, photos leaking, this and that, look at the problems it’s caused.”

And then Kris drops the bombshell. “Bruce and I did a video.”

Bruce Jenner then tried to claim it was an “exercise video”, but Kris insisted on telling the whole family, “Bruce and I made a sex tape.”

Given the frequency at which photos (and the occasional sex tape) involving the Kardashian Klan are leaked, it’s good to see they are keeping it in the family.

4. Paris Jackson’s grandmother has broken her silence on the teenager’s attempted suicide earlier this year. to read her heartbreaking comments.

5. First there was Feminist Taylor Swift and now there is Anti-Semitic Taylor Swift.

Who would have thought Taylor Swift, Josef Stalin and Adolf Hitler would ever be mentioned in the same sentence? Emily Pattinson that’s who.

Pattinson is a Pinterest user who created Taylor Swift memes using quotes from infamous dictators. And nobody realised; one board was repined 277 times.

That was until Hitler’s famous “Providence has had the last word, and brought me success” was seen in curly red font across a smiling image of T-Swizzle.

The scariest thing is that the misquotations are very believable. Take a look:

And if you want to see it reversed, a Reddit user has responded in kind by putting Taylor Swift quotes on images of Hitler here.

6. It’s the TV theme song that’s instantly recognisable – especially when you’re Jennifer Aniston. Click here to watch what happened when her We’re the Millers co-stars launched into a surprise singalong of the ‘Friends’ song – hand claps and all.

7. 2013 Venice Film Festival red carpet.

All hail the Italian Lady Gaga, Marina Ripa di Meana, an author who has bought crazy back to the red carpet by wearing a birdcage on her head. That is all.

8. In a move that will surprise no-one, this is how Charlie Sheen decided to celebrate his 48th birthday. Click here for the details (and prepare to roll your eyes).

9. Melissa George strips down to her lingerie for Agent Provocateur.



Aussie actress Melissa George, Chloe Hayward and Elettra Wiedemann star in Agent Provocateur’s Autumn Winter 2013 campaign (and not surprisingly) in their reg grundies.

The three minute video opens with the models being pushed, pulled, cakes slapped from their clutches backstage at a catwalk show that is about to commence. George having had enough of the bullying by a Mugatu-type (Zoolander) designer realises the power is actually in her hands and does the only sensible thing left to do, rips all her clothes off, has a faux lesbian kiss with Wiedemann and then all three strut their stuff down the catwalk in lingerie. Obviously.

Inspired by the “powerful femininity in George Michael’s Too Funky video,” Agent Provocateur’s key campaign message is to Control Yourself because sometimes “the only way to get a handle on things is to control yourself.”

Moral of the story: if you can’t beat ’em, take off all your clothes.

10. Heading to the races this year? Here’s what you’ll be wearing.

Or not, go ahead and wear a fascinator if that’s what floats your boat.

David Jones Spring Racewear launch in Melbourne: