5 ways with kebabs (because food on a stick is more fun!)

Katie Workman, author of The MOM 100 Cookbook and creator of themom100.com blog, offers up five easy ways to make kebabs

One of the best things about kebabs is how quickly they cook. Even those that need a lengthy soak in marinade can be made the night before, and then skewered and grilled. The rubs and marinades in the following five recipes are all quite flexible, so you can change up the protein and keep things interesting all year long. (Go ahead and thread chunks of veggies onto the skewers, too — anything that will hold together on a stick and that cooks in about the same amount of time it takes to cook the protein works.) Just don't forget to soak your wooden skewers for at least 30 minutes prior to cooking your kebabs to prevent burning.

Chicken Tender Skewers with Spiced Curry Rub Katie Workman These chicken skewers have a nicely intense Indian-inspired spice rub coating, and would be lovely served with rice or mashed potatoes. Get the recipe for Chicken Tender Skewers with Spiced Curry Rub

Scallop and Pancetta Kebabs with Balsamic Glaze Katie Workman The tanginess of the balsamic vinegar in this glaze plays well against the sharpness of the mustard and the sweetness of the brown sugar. Little slivers of pancetta interspersed between scallops add a sly, salty hit. Serve with Pasta with Ramps, Edamame, and Sugar Snap Peas in a Light Parmesan Cream Sauce for a very beautiful and sophisticated dinner. (Not a fan of scallops? The glaze is lovely on chicken, cod, salmon and pork, too!) Get the recipe for Scallop and Pancetta Kebabs with Balsamic Glaze

Mustard and Maple Pork Kebabs Katie Workman These kebabs have a lovely hit of sweetness from the syrup, but mustard and the rosemary add earthiness. These are a good weeknight dinner, as you can marinate the cubes of pork overnight, and then skewer and grill or broil them just before dinner. A simple baked potato is the perfect accompaniment. Get the recipe for Mustard and Maple Pork Kebabs

Citrus Basil Prawn Kebabs source copy Thanks to citrus and basil, this marinade is so fresh tasting it's perfect all year round. (It's delicious on chicken, as well). Serve with simple sautéed greens in the spring, or Sauteed Kale and Brussels Sprouts with Bacon in autumn. Get the recipe for Citrus Basil Shrimp Kebabs