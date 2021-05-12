It's a game-changer for your iron intake: 5 smoothies and juices to make from home.

You know when you go to a cafe for brekky and you really want that green juice but it’s $11?

Ugh, I know it all too well. I’m always trying to do the math. How does a stick of celery and some apples add up to be so expensive?

Beats me. 9 times out of 10, I’ll opt for table water.

But I love a fresh juice, or a smoothie. Basically if I can get my vegetables in liquid form it’s a big yes from me.

Now, nutrition. It’s a daily commitment and I do my best, but sometimes I fall short. We all do.

I need a little boost of iron and my favourite way to get that boost is in a glass. It has to be said that I’m not a doctor... not even close, so I won’t be handing out specific dietary advice, but I think we can all agree that a green smoothie is an ideal way start to the day.

I’ve been blitzing and blending and juicing and bluicing (blending and juicing) in my tiny kitchen with the Breville 3X Bluicer range, and I’ve got 5 delicious smoothies and juices for you that you can make from home to give you an extra dose of iron.

More flavours, more variety, more fun. The 3X Bluicer Pro. Image: Breville.

1. Green Juice

A classic.

Picture this: you’ve woken up early, you’ve been for a walk... maybe even a run, or dare I say: a hike. You come home to your spotless apartment and it’s time for breakfast. Too optimistic? Same.

But no matter what, there has to be time for breakfast, and guess what you’re having? Health.

More specifically, green juice. When it comes to the ingredients don’t spend any time worrying about chopping them into tiny pieces. Both the 3X Bluicer Juicer, and the 3X Bluicer Juicer Pro have an 88cm feed chute which fits whole fruits and vegetables. No need to chop, love that for me.

The 3X Bluicer uses Cold Spin technology too, which ensures a temperature change of less than 1ºC when the fruit and juice flows through the cutting disc. No warm juice worries, and thank goodness for that. That can truly be make or break for me enjoying a juice.

Here’s what you need for this Green Juice:

4 celery stalks

¼ of a pineapple

2 cups of kale

A chunk of lemon

Ice

Celery is high in iron, and also vitamins C, B and A. We best absorb iron when there is vitamin C in the mix, so between the celery and the lemon, we have a winning combo in our glass right here.

2. ABC Smoothie

A for almond, B for brazil nut, C for cashew. And now you know your ABCs.

Nuts are rich in iron, so delicious and creamy in smoothies. Here’s what you’ll need to add to your 3X Bluicer:

1 frozen banana (...take the skin off before you freeze it, I’ve learned the hard way)

1 tablespoon of ABC butter (blend up equal quantities of each nut to make your own, or check your local health food store)

Any milk you like, my favourite is oat milk

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

1 teaspoon of flaxseed meal (because we will be hitting our fibre goals today honey, yes we will)

Ice

Put everything into your 3X Bluicer, select the smoothie function, and it'll do its thing. Only one touch, and it'll whizz up your smoothie with pre-programmed functions. Then it’s time to pour your smoothie and enjoy.

Tip: Hit the Auto Clean button after you're done too (after all of these creations!), and it will make the clean-up process so much easier on you.

3. Mandarin & Raspberry Frozen Margarita

Okay. I love spinach and chia seeds as much as the next person, but sometimes I want a beverage on a Saturday afternoon. And by beverage I mean a frozen margarita.

We’re making our cocktail in the 3X Bluicer (but can of course be whizzed up in your 3X Bluicer Pro too). I personally have the 3X Bluicer, but really appreciate that both options in the range are pretty compact, because I live in a tiny apartment with the smallest kitchen in the country. We are working with limited surface area here, and now that there’s a blender and a juicer all in one, I’ve got extra bench space.

You might be thinking: margaritas sound like a lot of work. You'll be relieved (like I sure was) to know there's a Frozen Cocktail function, so with one touch, the 3X Bluicer will be doing all of the work, so you can concentrate on the (responsible) drinking part. Huge win.

Here’s what you’ll need to make a couple of cocktails:

2 cups of frozen raspberries (rich in iron and antioxidants)

4 fresh mandarins to juice (and there’s our vitamin C)

1 fresh lime to juice

60mls of Tequila

Ice

Mint leaf to garnish

Put your mandarins and lime through your 3X Bluicer or 3X Bluicer Pro, and then swap the blender onto the base and pour the juice in. Add your frozen raspberries, ice cubes and tequila and use the frozen cocktail function to pulse it up. Garnish with a fresh mint leaf, and cheers!

4. Peanut Butter, Banana & Date Smoothie

I’m feeling generous, so I’d like to share my favourite smoothie of all time with you.

It’s packed full of fresh, rich ingredients and is seriously loaded with nutrition. We’re using pea protein powder (I LOVE IT) which is high in iron, as well as fresh Medjool dates (also rich in both iron, and it’s bestie vitamin C). Enough said. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 frozen banana

1 tablespoon of peanut butter

30 grams of pea protein powder (you can even use a vanilla flavour or even a chocolate flavour instead to make it taste like a Snickers)

2 fresh Medjool dates, pitted

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

Milk of your choice

Ice

Get blending with you 3X Bluicer or 3X Bluicer Pro and pour into your glass, pop a metal straw in and enjoy your healthy PB & Banana milkshake.

Peanut Butter, Banana & Date Smoothie. Image: Getty.

5. Beetroot, Carrot, Ginger & Apple Juice

This combo is so wholesome and earthy, and also the most beautiful, rich colour. I know it’s not all about appearances but I can’t help but say so. We’re juicing two root veggies, beetroot and carrot; adding apple for sweetness, and ginger for a spicy kick. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 beetroot

2 carrot

2 apples (pop them in whole, thanks to that extra-large feed chute)

1cm slice of ginger

Ice

Simple as that. Send all of your ingredients through the 3X Bluicer and serve ice cold. The apples and beetroot pack a punch of iron, and the vitamin A and beta-carotene in the carrots help with absorption. You can really get creative here and add in any other fruits and veggies you like. The possibilities are endless (and mouth watering).

So there you have it. Never shall we ever pay for an overpriced juice again, or clutter our countertops with unnecessary appliances, when you can combine them in one with a 3X Bluicer.

Woah, all these improvements to your lifestyle? Blame it on the Bluice.