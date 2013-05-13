5 must-try meatball recipes

Move over, macaroni and cheese. When it comes to comfort food, meatballs are having a moment.

Pork, beef, turkey, chicken, lamb, even vegetables, seasoned any which way, in sauce, with pasta, wrapped in lettuce, on a grinder, or even all by their lonesome with just a toothpick to ferry them to your mouths, meatballs are the ultimate adaptable meal. Check out these five recipes and get dinner rolling.

Do you have a favourite meatball recipe at your house? Make it tonight and send us a pic with your recipe to info@themotherish.com and we'll add it to our list.

Asian Turkey Meatballs