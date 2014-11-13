5 of the best parenting websites you never knew existed.

You’re welcome.

Being a parent is tough work, and often you’re left looking for answers online to many parenting dilemmas that crop up.

In the hopes of saving you some googling, here are 5 of the best parenting related websites you may never have heard of.

1. Find A Babysitter.

Finding the right nanny or babysitter for your family can be a mine field, and it can be really daunting.

findababysiter.com.au works by signing up to either a basic (weekend or evening) or premium (daytime and evening) membership. (You can also sign up for a free 7 day trial).

From there, you can either scan through the profiles of registered nannies (kinda like online dating I guess) and contact nannies directly via SMS or email, or you can post a job advertisement for people to contact you.

No agency fees, no ongoing costs and findababysitter.com can even help you design a list of screening questions for your applicants.

2. One Handed Cooks.

Taken from their website:

"One Handed Cooks is a baby and toddler food blog that inspires people to cook beautifully simple, healthy food for their baby, toddler and primary school aged children. The recipes are all quick and easy to make, leaving you one free hand to wipe a nose, give a cuddle, or feed a hungry child. Each nutritious recipe has been lovingly gummed, chewed, picked up, smushed and devoured by our own children and their little friends"

Sounds pretty damn good to me, finally a recipe website I can actually follow.

All of the recipes on one handed cooks uses normal every day ingredients that can be easily substituted, so you don't find yourself running to the shops for one jar.

3. Mother Safe.

Have you ever come down with the worst flu of your life and wondered whether or not you can take a particular medication because you're breastfeeding at the time?

Mothersafe is a comprehensive medication counselling service for mothers providing advice and assistance on which medications are safe for use during breastfeeding, and those which are not.

Run through the Royal Hospital for Women in Sydney, mothersafe also provides mums with a telephone service (1800 647 848) for personal counselling and face to face appointments are available at the mother safe clinic in Randwick by appointment. Interpreters can also be arranged if English is a problem.

4. Sit 4 Sit.

Sit 4 Sit is a great site, especially recommended for mothers groups.

How does it work? Basically you create your own network of friends and family and then Swap babysitting time with your friends and family.

" Sit4Sit.com is a free service that helps you request babysitting from your own private network of friends and family.As families babysit for other families they are awarded hours that can then be exchanged for their own babysitting. Hours are automatically tracked and managed"

Perfect for keeping tabs on a fair share of babysitting if you feel that your cousins kids are always over at your place.

5. Mayday Mummy.

I'll let mayday mummy herself explain why she made it on to this list:

Sharon Mitchell is the Founder and Principal Carer of Mayday Mummy Pty Ltd. Sharon worked in the corporate financial sector for 16 years and juggled career and motherhood. Like many mothers, she struggled with the occasional feeling of "working mother's guilt". With this in mind, she created Mayday Mummy. By definition, you just can't plan for an emergency, and Sharon saw a need for an exceptionally reliable, professional and caring helper for those stressful occasions. Mayday Mummy promises a prompt response to families requiring urgent care for their children.

Basically, mayday mummy is who you call when it hits the fan, you've goat poor sick little poppet who really needs to stay home but you have to be at work.

In short, she is a mum's guardian angel.

While mayday mummy is based in Sydney, she does travel (for a fee) or, you can find similar services in your local area.

Mayday mummy cares for children with contagious diseases, can take children to doctors appointments for you, or even attend to urgent calls to pick up children from care.

Do you have any hidden gem parenting sites you can share?

Want more? Try these:

Why I took my son out of preschool.

How to prepare yourself for airplane travel with kids.