3pm pick me up: You need to watch this little kid do the paso doble.

The clock’s just struck three. You know what that means? It’s time for a Mamamia 3pm pick me up!

Our 3pm pick me up is the post in which we help you to make the most of your mid-afternoon. We know that 1500 hours can be a rubbish time of the day for everyone, but we hope that stumbling upon this post will give you the energy to get over the afternoon lull and take the bull by its horns/seize the day/embark upon the rest of your afternoon in a way that is analogous to another emphatic metaphor.

The Paso Doble is a dance of passion. If So You Think You Can Dance has taught us anything, it’s that the ol’ Paso is all about love, and bulls, and other exciting and passionate things that make you feel alive.

And that is exactly the spirit in which this two-year-old dances it.

So, if you need a little bit of 3pm pick me up to get yourself through the rest of the day, look no further than this little guy:

