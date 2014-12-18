Watch this 3-year-old take 677 selfies in a minute.

This kid’s selfie game is ON POINT.

Identified only as ‘G’, this little girl was playing with her mum’s phone for five minutes – and pretty much just spent the whole time hardcore loving on the sight of her own face.

It was only later when she checked her phone, that G’s mum realised her humble little toddler had taken 677 selfies. Then, as is every parent’s duty in 2014, she condensed them all into a shareable one-minute video with an awesome backing track, ensuring that it would go viral.

Each selfie featured is 1/10th of a second long:

One of our future leaders, ladies and gentleman.

