24 reasons little kids make us smile

- That big breath before blowing out the birthday candles.
- A bedtime routine for a baby doll.
- Pasghetti. Handburgers. And other perfectly imperfect mispronunciations.
- Babies in sunglasses.
- Babies in hats.
- Baby thighs.
- Babies.
- A 4-year-old wearing his Halloween costume to school in April.
- An inability to whisper.
- Homemade birthday cards.
- Handmade jewellery.
- Conversations with imaginary friends.
- A big smile with only two bottom teeth.
- Flushed cheeks and damp hair after a nap.
- Waving "bye bye." But doing it backwards.
- Left shoe on the right foot, right shoe on the left.
- A book read out loud by a child who can't actually read.
- Gumboots. With a tutu.
- Songs sung in the bathroom.
- Freshly combed wet hair.
- Closing one's eyes to disappear.
- The hand motions to "Itsy Bitsy Spider."
- Their sense of wonder.
- And their innocence.
This post was originally published on The Huffington Post and has been republished with full permission
Melissa Sher has written for The Huffington Post, the New York Times (online), Chicago Tribune and DailyCandy Kids. You can and should follow her blog here
