The cruelty-free beauty brands you should be supporting.

By NICKY CHAMP

Disclaimer: No bunnies were harmed in the making of this post.

Whenever we write anything about beauty on Mamamia one thing our readers request is product recommendations from cruelty-free brands (not that we actively promote the opposite) so without further ado, here are 21 Aussie beauty brands that are free from animal testing.

1. People for Plants.

Yes, that’s Jamie Durie on the People for Plants marketing material, he developed the brand with two friends Andrew Brown and Anna Addicoat. The extensive skincare range is certified organic and free of parabens, sulphates and any nasties.

Our favourite product: Kakadu plum, calendula, chamomile eye cream $19.95

2. Eco Tan

Eco Tan founder Sonya Driver created her own range after her sister’s melanoma scare and has developed fully certified and organic tanning products for both in salon (spray tans) and at-home use.

We love: Eco Tan’s Winter Skin $27.95.

3. Kester Black

The folks at Kester Black use sustainable production methods including the use of recyclable materials and small batch manufacturing to minimise wastage. Anna Ross, the company’s Director, guarantees that “none of our products or ingredients have been tested on animals either by our company; by anyone on our behalf or by any of our suppliers at any time within the last five years. We are also a vegan product; none of our products contain any ingredient derived from animals.”

Our pick: Nebula (shown below) $17.

4. O&M

One of Zoe Foster’s favourites, O&M was created to challenge the artificial norms of haircare. Their products are specially formulated with naturally derived ingredients and is free from sulphates, parabens, propylene glycol, MIT, Phthalates and Triclosan.

Our pick:$28.95

5. Avalon Organics

You may have seen this brand in your local chemist, and with good reason they’ve been around since 1994. Their mission is Consciousness in Cosmetics a promise which includes using 100% vegetarian ingredients and rejecting animal testing at any level.

Our fave: Rosemary Volumizing Shampoo $10.50.

6. Grown Alchemist

Grown Alchemist used to go by just Grown, the change in name last year was made to represent the science behind this botanical beauty brand.

Our fave: Vanilla & Orange Peel Hand Cream.

7. Be Genki

Sam Sargeant founder of Be Genki believes, “Our skin is our largest organ, protecting us from the outside world and reflecting our inner life, therefore it is important to use natural products which nourish our skin and leave it feeling fresh and glowing.” Be Genki’s face mists are ideal for long flights, air-conditioned spaces, hot summer days or when you just need a pep up.

Our pick: Vitality Face Mist

8.Ere Perez

Ere Perez natural cosmetics are not tested on animals – just willing family and friends! Ere Perez arrived in Australia from Mexico a decade ago and was inspired to create a vegan make-up range calling on knowledge she learned from grandfather, a practitioner in natural medicine.

Our pick: Natural mascara $28.95.

9. De Lorenzo

De Lorenzo was founded in 1986 by brothers Vincent and Anton De Lorenzo, pioneers in the Australian hairdressing industry since the 1940’s and their passion for creating natural, cruelty-free, plant-based professional products is their lasting legacy.

Our pick: Tricho scalp therapy products (for dandruff, itchy scalp or psoriasis sufferers).

10. Gaia

If you’re a mum then chances are you’ve seen Gaia Natural Baby products in your local chemist, they were created in 2002 when Michelle couldn’t find products suitable to care for her baby’s skin after he developed eczema at just 8 weeks of age.

Our pick: Belly Butter $17.95

11. Wotnot

If you need any more convincing to dump your chemical-laden facial wipes just watch this video from Wotnot, their wipes are Australia’s first award winning facial wipe that’s 100% natural with certified organic ingredients to cleanse, soothe and hydrate.

Our pick: vegan and cruelty-free brush set.

12. Inika

We love it when Aussie’s are the first at something, and Inika have introduced the world’s first Certified Organic Eye Makeup Remover. Created after finding a gap in the market for all natural cosmetics brand, Miranda and Jenni decided to create a 100 percent natural beauty brand incorporating mineral makeup, vegan and organic products that are completely free from synthetic chemicals and harmful ingredients.

Our pick: Certified Organic Eye Makeup Remover $26.96

13. Enfants paradis

If you find your significant other is dipping into your face cream, introduce them to Enfants Paradis – a new luxury Australian owned brand specialising in unisex botanical skincare. Also ideal for those who travel.

Our pick: Organic Daily Face Smoothing Serum, $28

14. Kosmea

Kosmea founder, Marie Jenkins had a simple business plan, she “wanted to change the way people cared for their skin by bringing innovative, natural products within everyone’s reach,” and now in the company’s 20 year anniversary it’s safe to say she’s been successful. If you’re in Adelaide check out their new day spa for in-house Kosmea facials – but book well ahead they’re already booking appointments six-weeks in advance.

Our pick: Organic Rose Hip Oil limited edition, $19.95

15. Ulittlebeauty

You probably couldn’t get an brand more Australian than one called, U Little Beauty. Their natural skincare is cruelty free and all ingredients are natural, organic and free of animal products.

Our fave: Natural Shine Hair Serum $11.99 (at Priceline – 40% for two days only).

16. Sukin



Sukin is the Number 1 Natural Skincare Brand in Australian Pharmacies thanks in part to their rosehip oil. They have more than 50 products in their skincare line including facial & body cleansers, exfoliators, moisturisers, deodorants, hand care, hair care and special care for eyes and lips.

Our fave: Botanical Body Wash $19.95.

17. MV Organic

Owner Sharon McGlinchey believes, “Skincare should be a simple yet profoundly nurturing ritual – a unique and beautiful experience.” The MV Organic brand is great for sensitive skin as they do not preserve with alcohol or inflate their organic content with aloe vera gel. It’s fast becoming cult status as Maggie Gyllenhall, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Emma Watson are all fans.

Our pick: Energizing 9-Oil Cleanser.

18. Natural Instinct

Not only is this skincare range free of animal-testing they are also grey-water safe, vegan friendly and made from recyclable packaging.

What we love: Natural Instinct Sensitive Soap Free Body Wash $12.95

19. Moogoo

MooGoo is an Australian company that makes a range of natural skincare designed for people with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis and as the name suggests they do not test on animals.

Our pick: Post Waxing Cream $24.90

20. Puretopia

Natural skincare has evolved from basic ingredients and simple formulations, and Puretopia is leading the way with improved active ingredients to deliver results that address concerns like anti-ageing.

What we love: Eye Rescue Refreshing & Detoxifying Massaging Roller $19.95

21. A’kin

A’kin’s philosophy is “The Power Of Purity”- the power of combining pure and natural ingredients to bring out natural beauty. All products are paraben free, sulphate free, toxin free, harsh chemical free, certified vegan and free from bunny harming materials.

Our fave: Cellular Radiance Serum $39.95.

This is by no means a definitive list, you can find more here and for international brands click here.

Does a cruelty-free stamp factor into your beauty purchases?