These 28 things will happen in 2024, and you can't tell me otherwise.

With the new year fast approaching, Claudia Bursill, aka Miss Double Bay, has shared her 2024 predictions. From which celebrity couples will split to the controversial fashion trend ready to make a comeback, here's what she thinks will happen in the year to come.

Shrek live-action remake announcement. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds split. Taylor Swift gets married. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox will either break up or have a baby. Irina Shayk will break up with Tom Brady and get back together with Bradley Cooper (again). Timberland club beat sounds will come back (they semi already are). The Oscars will be just ok. Skinny jeans. You still won't be able to get a table at Tottis in Sydney. 'Telephone Pt. 2' is released by Lady Gaga. One Direction reunion (anticlimactic). A major headliner will pull out of a festival and Hilltop Hoods will replace them. Pastel linens will make a comeback (here for it). Suss evidence will come out about Ozempic. Dua Lipa legally changes her name to Dula Peep. Kanye West and his "wife" will "divorce". Leonardo DiCaprio finally dates someone over the age of 30. Kim Kardashian starts dating some tech bro. An AI bop will chart on Billboard Top 100. Madonna will continue to make unhinged TikToks. Nostalgia/memorabilia will still reign supreme. Scooter Braun = still no clients. Gen Z will come up with their own version of pig Latin. Polka dots as far as the eye can see! Nick Cannon will have two to three more kids. Sydney-based Alien sighting (maybe in the north). Taylor Swift will take her Eras tour to the Metaverse. Kylie Minogue will continue to live in my mind rent-free.

Feature image: Instagram/@missdoublebay